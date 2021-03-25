Foals to headline All Points East festival

Foals 2019. Picture: Press

Also on the bill for August Bank Holiday Monday will be Bombay Bicycle Club, Gang Of Youths and more.

By Radio X

All Points East have added a third day to this year's festival.

Foals will headline the event at London's Victoria Park on Monday 30 August 2021 - and they've hinted at performing some new music.

The band, best known for tracks like My Number and Spanish Sahara, said in a statement: “We're super happy to be playing at APE this summer. Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it's going to be really special. We're currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!"

Foals' last releases were the pair of albums Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost parts 1 and 2 in 2019.

Our next lineup has landed! 🙌 Joining us in Victoria Park on Monday 30 August for the Bank Holiday Weekend will be Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club plus Caribou, Gang of Youths, Róisín Murphy and many more.



❯ Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 26 March) at 10am pic.twitter.com/NVYMRZu4Ie — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 25, 2021

Also on the bill will be Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Gang Of Youths, Roisin Murphy, Whitney, Jade Bird, Tune-Yards, Nadine Shah, Ghostpoet, Maisie Peters, The Magic Gang, Holly Humberstone, Octo Octa, Flyte, Liz Lawrence, Olivia Dean and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard.

This follows the announcement that Jamie xx and Kano will headline the festival on Saturday 28 August) and a special APE Presents Field Day event with Bicep and more will take place on Sunday 29 August.

Tickets for the Foals day are on sale from 10am on Friday 26 March and previous All Points East customers can buy from Thursday 25 March in a special pre-sale. See www.allpointseastfestival.com for more details.

General Admission tickets for APE Presents Field Day and Jamie xx and Kano are now sold out, with only VIP packages remaining.