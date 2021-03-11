Field Day returns to London's Victoria Park for 2021

By Jenny Mensah

The festival will be returning to the east London park as part of the All Points East Presents series. Get the dates, line-up and tickets here.

Field Day has announced its homecoming at Victoria Park this year.

The East London festival, which moved to North London in 2019, has now confirmed it will make a triumphant return to its original home on 29 August 2021.

Part of the APE Presents events series, Field Day will see Bicep headline, with the electronic duo performing their recent Isles album alongside new tunes.

As Bicep’s only London festival performance this summer, it’s sure to be a moment that lives long in the memory of those in attendance.

Also set for the one-day festival are live performances from Floating Points, Ross From Friends and Overmono, as well as DJ sets from The Blessed Madonna, Maribou State, Josey Rebelle, George Fitzgerald b2b DJ Seinfeld, Mount Kimbie, Special Request, Mall Grab, Jungle, Artwork and more.

Field Day Co-Owner, Gareth Coopersaid "We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Field Day back to its spiritual home of Victoria Park, where it all started 14 years ago. We are going to deliver the best day out of the summer, in one of London's best parks, with an amazing crowd, a top top music lineup led from the front by the brilliant Bicep. It's gonna be ace. We cannot wait to partner up with APE on presenting this show and provide some hope and excitement to finish off what's been an awful 12 months. The future starts today!”



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents adds “Field Day have been friends of ours for many years and coming together and working with them on APE Present Field Day stands for everything good that is emerging from these challenging times. We respect what they do and we align so closely with what they stand for and so it’s a great feeling to be able to welcome them back to Victoria Park where they delivered so many amazing shows. They have a great line up headlined by the incredible Bicep and the larger capacity that APE offers means more fans will be able to see Field Day deliver what they do so well.”



Tickets start at £79.99 are available from 1pm here.