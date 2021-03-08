All Points East festival confirms 2021 date change

All Points East Festival 2021 will now take place on August Bank Holiday weekend . Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which takes place in East London's Victoria Park, will now take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Find out more here.

All Points East festival has announced a new date for this year.

The music event, which usually takes place in May at London's Victoria Park, has been given a new date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Monday 8 March, festival organisers wrote: "Hello everyone. The team are thrilled to finally reveal that All Points East festival will be returning to Victoria Park on the August bank holiday weekend 2021!"

Get everything we know so far here:

Hello everyone. The team are thrilled to finally reveal that All Points East festival will be returning to Victoria Park on the August bank holiday weekend 2021!



We can’t wait to share more so sign up, stay tuned, announcements incoming ❯ https://t.co/NjSN2V8g2c pic.twitter.com/2wS6xNi79V — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 8, 2021

When will All Points East 2021 take place?

All Points East festival has moved to a new date of 27-30 August for 2021.

Who will headline All Points East Festival 2021?

Headliners are yet to be confirmed for the London festival this year.

Can I buy tickets for All Points East 2021

Information about tickets is yet to be announced, but the festival has encouraged fans to sign up for their mailing list for the latest updates.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

All Points East 2020 was previously cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kwaftwerk and The Kooks and The Wombats scheduled to headline.

Sharing a statement back in March last year, organisers wrote: "Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event."

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/f6OpaUuHqX — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 27, 2020

