Foals: Our new album will make you hug your friends
3 March 2022, 17:32
Yannis, Jack and Jimmy have been telling Radio X about what to expect from their forthcoming LP, Life Is Yours.
Foals have revealed that they've made the perfect "post-COVID" album.
The band's forthcoming seventh LP, Life Is Yours, comprises "solid bangers" they say and the euphoria the music creates will "make you hug your friends".
Speaking to Radio X's Jack Wood at the NME Awards last night (2nd March), Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith also claimed that their forthcoming live dates were going to be the "best shows we'll ever play".
Life Is Yours is the band's first album as a trio, since the departure of bassist and keyboard player Edwin Congreave in September last year and features the upbeat Radio X Records Of The Week, 2am and Wake Me Up
"We were trying to write a record for all the things that were missing during COVID," Yannis explained. "We were really missing nights out, socialising and live music. So the songs are vessels to transport you to that,
"They're just f**king great tunes that will make you feel good and make you hug your friends... and get wild."
Life Is Yours is released on 17th June, and in the run up, Foals will be hitting the road again, with an impressive four nights at London's Olympia on the itinerary. This week saw the band also conform a headline slot at Latitude Festival in July.
Yannis says of the forthcoming live dates: "We can't really overstate how weird it's been not to play and how much we miss it. I think these might be some of the best shows we'll ever play this year."
Foals 2022 UK tour dates so far:
- 20th April – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
- 21st April – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
- 23rd April – Birmingham, Arena
- 25th April – Hull, Bonus Arena
- 26th April – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 27th April – Brighton, Centre
- 29th April – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
- 30th April – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
- 1st May – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
- 2nd May – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
- 5th May – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
- 6th May – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
- 9th May – London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)
- 29th June – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl, Sounds of the City (SOLD OUT)
- 8th July – Leeds, Millennium Square, Sounds of the City
- 9th July – Glasgow, TRSNMT