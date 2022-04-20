Florence + The Machine unveil Free video starring Bill Nighy

20 April 2022, 17:12 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 17:28

Bill Nighy stars in Florence + The Machine's Free video
Bill Nighy stars in Florence + The Machine's Free video. Picture: YouTube/florencemachine

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch stars alongside the British actor in Florence + The Machine's latest visuals, which are directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Florence + The Machine have shared their Free video, starring Bill Nighy.

The latest visuals to come from Autumn De Winde sees Florence Welch star as herself as the Love Actually star plays "her anxiety".

Also featuring in the video are choreographer Ryan Heffington and Alexander Antofiy as 'The Henchman'.

Watch the video below:

Free is the latest cut to be taken from Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album, following stunning visuals for My Love, Heaven Is Here and lead single King.

Watch the official video for King below:

The outfit have been steadily unveiling the tracklisting for their album, unveiling each track on tarot-style cards on their official website.

See the full tracklist for Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever:

  1. King
  2. Free
  3. Choreomania
  4. Back in Town
  5. Girls Against God
  6. Dream Girl Evil
  7. Prayer Factory
  8. Cassandra
  9. Heaven Is Here
  10. Daffodil
  11. My Love
  12. Restraint
  13. The Bomb
  14. Morning Elvis

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK Dance Fever Tour

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine are set to take the new album out on a UK tour this year.

Welch and the Dog Days Are Over outfit will head out on a string of live dates in November, which will include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena.

Support for all gigs comes from Willie J Healey, with Aziya joining as a special guest on their London date.

See Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK & Ireland Arena tour dates:

  • Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
  • Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
  • Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
  • Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena
  • Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Wednesday 30th November 2022: Dublin's 3Arena

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine return with King single & official video

Latest Videos

Blur's Damon Albarn in 1993

Watch Blur perform For Tomorrow in this stunning 1993 video

Blur

Sam Fender performs at the OVO Arena Wembley

Sam Fender talks Finsbury Park gig and shares hopes for hometown football ground show

Sam Fender

Blossoms talk their Radio X Presents gig on The Chris Moyles Show

Blossoms announce their Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig on The Chris Moyles Show

Blossoms

Sam Fender

Sam Fender discusses "personal" new music and why he's not afraid to talk mental health

Sam Fender

Florence And The Machine Songs

Florence And The Machine Latest

See more Florence And The Machine Latest

Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK Dance Fever Tour

Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine's 2022 intimate UK shows: How to buy tickets
Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album artwork

Florence + The Machine announce Dance Fever album

Florence Welch in Florence + The Machine's Heaven Is Here video

Florence +The Machine unveil Heaven Is Here video

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch with King artwork inset

Florence + The Machine return with King single & official video