Florence + The Machine unveil Free video starring Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy stars in Florence + The Machine's Free video. Picture: YouTube/florencemachine

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch stars alongside the British actor in Florence + The Machine's latest visuals, which are directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Florence + The Machine have shared their Free video, starring Bill Nighy.

The latest visuals to come from Autumn De Winde sees Florence Welch star as herself as the Love Actually star plays "her anxiety".

Also featuring in the video are choreographer Ryan Heffington and Alexander Antofiy as 'The Henchman'.

Watch the video below:

Free is the latest cut to be taken from Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album, following stunning visuals for My Love, Heaven Is Here and lead single King.

Watch the official video for King below:

The outfit have been steadily unveiling the tracklisting for their album, unveiling each track on tarot-style cards on their official website.

See the full tracklist for Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever:

King Free Choreomania Back in Town Girls Against God Dream Girl Evil Prayer Factory Cassandra Heaven Is Here Daffodil My Love Restraint The Bomb Morning Elvis

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine are set to take the new album out on a UK tour this year.

Welch and the Dog Days Are Over outfit will head out on a string of live dates in November, which will include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena.

Support for all gigs comes from Willie J Healey, with Aziya joining as a special guest on their London date.

See Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK & Ireland Arena tour dates:

Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena

Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena

Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena

Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 30th November 2022: Dublin's 3Arena

