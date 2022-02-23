Florence + The Machine return with King single & official video

23 February 2022, 14:58 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 16:45

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch with King artwork inset
Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch with King artwork inset. Picture: 1. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA 2. Press

Florence + The Machine have teased their return with new visuals. Find out everything we know about their return so far.

Florence + The Machine teased their return this week and now have shared their official King video.

The single is the lead track to come from the outfit's as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, which will follow 2018's High As Hope.

As can be expected from Florence Welch, the visuals are absolutely immaculate with a powerful video created to match her vocals.

Find out everything we know about Florence + The Machine's new era so far.

What is Florence + The Machine's new single called?

The new Florence + The Machine single is called King. Watch the official videodirected by Autumn de Wilde here:

How did Florence + The Machine tease it?

The roll out of messaging kicked off on Monday (21st February) with eagle-eyed fans seeing images of Florence Welch draped in medieval garb on billboards.

Super fans were also sent mail from Florence + The Machine with the image on a card marked "KING".

This reflected the band's new-look website and the posts on Florence Welch's own page, which were captioned: Something's Coming".

READ MORE: How Florence Welch was inspired to write Dog Days Are Over

This was followed by a snippet of what appears to be a clip of Florence + The Machine's new video. The artistic visuals, were captioned: "Tomorrow" suggesting we could expect to see the new music on Wednesday 23rd February.

Find out what we know about Florence + The Machine's new album so far...

What is Florence + The Machine's new album?

There's no title for Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album, but it is rumoured that it will be titled Chapter 1.

Is there a tracklist?

There's no tracklist for the as-yet-untitled album yet, but it's been speculated that the album will have 15 songs to match the 15 cards on the website, with King being the lead track.

When is Florence + The Machine's album released?

No release date has been confirmed yet, but watch this space for more info...

READ MORE: Are you an expert on Florence + The Machine lyrics?

