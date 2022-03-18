Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK Dance Fever Tour

18 March 2022, 09:04

Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine have announced UK tour dates for 2022. Picture: Autumn De Wilde/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co have confirmed arena dates for November 2022. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Florence + The Machine are set to embark on a UK Arena tour this year in support of their Dance Fever album.

Florence Welch and the King outfit will head out on a string of live dates in November, which will include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena.

Support for all gigs comes from Willie J Healey, with Aziya joining as a special guest on their London date.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th March from 9am at gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com/uk and florenceandthemachine.net.

Florence + The Machine announce UK tour dates
Florence + The Machine announce UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK Arena tour dates:

  • Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
  • Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
  • Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
  • Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena
  • Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

When are Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK dates on sale?

Who's supporting Florence + The Machine in 2022?

Florence Welch and co will be joined by support from Willie J Healey on all their UK dates and by Aziya in London only.

