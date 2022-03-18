Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK Dance Fever Tour

Florence + The Machine have announced UK tour dates for 2022. Picture: Autumn De Wilde/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co have confirmed arena dates for November 2022. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Florence + The Machine are set to embark on a UK Arena tour this year in support of their Dance Fever album.

Florence Welch and the King outfit will head out on a string of live dates in November, which will include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena.

Support for all gigs comes from Willie J Healey, with Aziya joining as a special guest on their London date.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th March from 9am at gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com/uk and florenceandthemachine.net.

Florence + The Machine announce UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK Arena tour dates:

Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena

Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena

Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena

Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

When are Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK dates on sale?

Who's supporting Florence + The Machine in 2022?

Florence Welch and co will be joined by support from Willie J Healey on all their UK dates and by Aziya in London only.

