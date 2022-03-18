Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK Dance Fever Tour
18 March 2022, 09:04
Florence Welch and co have confirmed arena dates for November 2022. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Florence + The Machine are set to embark on a UK Arena tour this year in support of their Dance Fever album.
Florence Welch and the King outfit will head out on a string of live dates in November, which will include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena.
Support for all gigs comes from Willie J Healey, with Aziya joining as a special guest on their London date.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th March from 9am at gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com/uk and florenceandthemachine.net.
READ MORE - Florence + The Machine's 2022 intimate UK shows: How to buy tickets
See Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK Arena tour dates:
- Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena
- Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
When are Florence + The Machine's 2022 UK dates on sale?
Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th March from 9am at gigsandtours.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com/uk and florenceandthemachine.net.
Who's supporting Florence + The Machine in 2022?
Florence Welch and co will be joined by support from Willie J Healey on all their UK dates and by Aziya in London only.
READ MORE: Florence + The Machine announce Dance Fever album