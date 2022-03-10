Florence + The Machine announce Dance Fever album

Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album artwork. Picture: Press/Autumn De Wilde

By Jenny Mensah

Florence +The Machine have shared the details of their fifth studio album and shared another new single entitled My Love.

Florence + The Machine have confirmed the title and release date of their fifth studio album.

Florence Welch and co took to social media this week to confirm that Dance Fever, which follows 2018's High As Hope, will be released on 13 May 2022.

With the announcement comes the freshly released single, My Love, which is out now.

The tracklist for Dance Fever is yet to be released, but it's looking like it will feature 15 tracks, with each card on their official website corresponding to a title.

We already have a taste of what to expect from the new album with Heaven Is Here and lead single King, both which were filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine last year.

Welch has collaborated with Autumn De Wilde among others for her new era, providing us with artistic and sumptuous visuals we've come to expect from her.

Heaven Is Here, the second cut to be take from the album, sees Welch enlist the choreographer skills of Ryan Heffington for a powerful piece.

Speaking of the track, Welch revealed: "Heaven is Here was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio. I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out…"

She added: "With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind."

Dance Fever follows 2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and 2018's High As Hope.