The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

February 14th is fast approaching so here's the ideal way to win over your crush or tell your partner how much you care. Indie love songs! It's your perfect Valentine's Day playlist...

Oasis - Slide Away "Let me be the one / that shines with you." An epic love song from the Gallaghers, in this peerless track from their debut album Definitely Maybe.

Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me The Modfather comes over all peculiar in this timeless song from his 1995 album Stanley Road.

The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song "Take my hand baby I'm your man / I got love maybe enough for two." Ten storeys! He's that into you! This was the lead track for The Stone Roses' long, long awaited album The Second Coming (1994).

The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out "And if a double decker bus / Crashes into us / To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die." The most unlikely romantic sentiment ever. courtesy of this Queen Is Dead album track.

David Bowie - "Heroes" "I, I will be king / And you, you will be queen / Though nothing will drive them away / We can beat them - just for one day" Bowie's most inspirational, anthemic lyric that was the title track of his 1977 album.

Blur - To The End "Well you and I collapsed in love..." They've made it to the end... of what, though?

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon "You go all red like the first time – I love it when you do that / God, I love it when you do that."

Courteeners - Take Over The World "I think it's time for me and you to take over the world," says Liam Fray. And who are we to argue?

The Cure - Lovesong "However far away, I will always love you." Robert Smith wrote this for his wife's wedding present. 'Nuff said.

The Maccabees - Toothpaste Kisses “Cradle me, I’ll cradle you / I’ll win your heart with a woop-a-woo!” God, we’ll miss these guys.

Oasis - Wonderwall "Are you gonna be the one that saves me?" Noel's absolute classic of a lyric.

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? "Do I wanna know / If this feeling flows both ways? / Sad to see you go / Was sort of hoping that you'd stay." Curious chat from Alex Turner.

Courteeners - That Kiss Liam Fray sums up the perfect moment exactly: "We probably shouldn't have danced to that song."

Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars “If I just lay here, would you lie with me and just forget the world?” Wistful romance from Gary Lightbody.

The Verve - Sonnet "Yes, there's love if you want it / Don't sound like no sonnet, my lord." Ashcroft breaks our hearts again. The bastard.

The Wannadies - You And Me Song “You and me / Always / And forever.” A great tune for when you're at the top of your game.

Oasis - Songbird "She's a little pirate in my mind / Singing songs of love to pass the time." A surprisingly sweet moment from Liam.

Guns N' Roses - November Rain One for the wedding, obviously. "And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain."

The Killers - Read My Mind "Can you read my mind?" Yes, try and work out what they're thinking...

The Cure - Friday I'm In Love "I Don't Care If Monday's Blue / Tuesday's Grey And Wednesday Too / Thursday, I Don't Care About You / It's Friday I'm In Love". Robert Smith can't wait to see you!

Wolfman featuring Pete Doherty - For Lovers "I'm running away with you / That's all I ever do." One of Pete's more tender moments.

Foo Fighters - Everlong Dave Grohl's most tender and affecting moment: "If everything could ever be this real forever."

The White Stripes - I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself Jack White covers Dusty Springfield. Now that it’s over, he’s literally driven to distraction.

Elbow - The Bones Of You "And I'm five years ago / And three thousand miles away." Because sometimes you can't shake off those memories.

Blink-182 - I Miss You "Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head." They may rock out, but here's one of their gentler moments.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps "Wait... they don't love you like I love you"." So moving it made Karen O burst into tears.

Coldplay - Fix You A song of strength and support from Mr Martin: "Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."

The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon From the Roses' early years. Is it a true story, or just a letter that’s been found? “Then I put the letter back / In the place where it was found / In the pocket of a jacket / On a train in town.”

The Smiths - Hand In Glove This is NOT like any other love, this one is different... from Morrissey and Marr’s debut single.

Courteeners - How Good It Was "I try not to think of you but think of nothing else." Liam Fray looks back on a great love affair.

Maximo Park - Books From Boxes Another song for when it all has to end.

Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream Despite his daft outfit, Luke Steele will still be your shoulder to lean upon.

The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love They may be daft, but this song is spot on.

Supergrass - Late In The Day Musing on your lover when you're all alone at sunset.

Suede - Stay Together Brett Anderson knows how to do the heartbreaking anthem.

Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror Forget what Matt Cardle did to it, this is still a great song.

The Subways - Rock And Roll Queen When teenage rock and roll dreams come true.

The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma Sad yet funny... romantic yet tragic. Classic Morrissey.

Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats Jose turns electropop into acoustic bliss, thanks to this Knife cover.

Florence And The Machine - Cosmic Love Ms Welch sings of love from the heavens.

Ash - Girl From Mars An ode to an intergalactic lover, from young Tim Wheeler.

Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows Rick Witter gets all romantic.

The xx - VCR The song for when you just want to Netflix and chill.

Ash - Shining Light More romance from Ash, a beautiful love song.

The Zutons - Valerie The original and best.

Coldplay - Yellow Chris Martin wrote a song for you. Here it is.

Blur - Out Of Time From Damon Albarn's bittersweet period.

Muse - Bliss Everything about you is so easy to love says Matt Bellamy.

Mystery Jets - Two Doors Down Simple, old fashioned teen romance.

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire A song for the lovers.

Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers Britain's biggest romantic balladeer sends one out for all of you.

The La's - There She Goes Forget the nonsense about this being about heroin, it's just a great love song.

Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone A fractious relationship finally comes good in this Humbug track.

The Killers - Dustland Fairytale One of Brandon's more perplexing lyrics, but one of the band's most romantic.

Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition For some reason, this encapsulates a great summer romance perfectly.

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight Those strings! Marry me now!

Kings Of Leon - On Call Caleb is there for you. Although he doesn't seem to happy about it...

The Kooks - Naive Sounds like a tricky relationship about to kick off.

Arctic Monkeys - 505 Lusty, longing thoughts from Alex Turner in a mystery hotel room.

The Cardigans - Lovefool Sometimes love makes you silly, yes.

Muse - Starlight Muse's most delicate moment…

Razorlight - I Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got Calm down, Johnny! Have a cold shower or something.

Snow Patrol - Run Others may try to ruin it, but this is still a classic.

Kings Of Leon - Pyro For when you don't want to go there, but you have to.

Bloc Party - Two More Years Pure emotional angst from Kele. It'll be better soon, honest.

Jeff Buckley - Grace The most romantic voice ever?

The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl It bears repeating.

Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine? "I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end / Keep imagining meeting, wished away entire lifetimes / Unfair we're not somewhere misbehaving for days."

Ben Howard - Only Love "And I'll be yours to keep / A wind in the shadow, a whale song in the deep."

Vance Joy - Riptide "I swear she's destined for the screen / Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you've ever seen, oh."

Wolf Alice - Don’t Delete The Kisses “Me and you were meant to be in love,” sings Ellie Rowsell in this shy and wistful pledge of love. “I look at your picture and I smile / How awful's that? I'm like a teenage girl / I might as well write all over my notebook.”

The xx - Say Something Loving “You say something loving / It's so overwhelming, the thrill of affection / Feels so unfamiliar.”

Viola Beach - Boys That Sing “And she told me that she loves a boy who knows how to sing / So I learnt how to sing.”

The Stone Roses - Waterfall “She’ll carry on through it all - she’s a waterfall.”

The Cure - Just Like Heaven A magical night for Robert Smith, kept for posterity as this classic 1987 song.

Pulp - Something Changed “Do you believe that there's someone up above? And does he have a timetable directing acts of love?” Jarvis Cocker does.

Bon Iver - Skinny Love "In the morning I'll be with you / But it will be a different kind." Justin Vernon rings the changes.

Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?) Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.

Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful The best-known song from Matt Hales and star of an advert.

New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle “Every time I see you falling / I get down on my knees and pray / I'm waiting for that final moment/You'll say the words that I can't say.”

The Jam - English Rose The gentler sound of young Mr Weller.

Damien Rice - I Don't Want To Change You "Wherever you are / Well, know that I adore you / No matter how far / Well, I can go before you / And if ever you need someone / Well, not that you need helping / But if ever you want someone / I know that I am willing."

Arctic Monkeys - She Looks Like Fun “Finally, I can share with you through cloudy skies / Every whimsical thought that enters my mind / There's no limit to the length of the dickheads we can be.”

Peace - Lovesick "I don’t wanna go to school / I don’t wanna take the call / I just wanna be a fool and get lovesick with you / I don’t wanna move my head, lay around and die in bed."

R.E.M. - The One I Love What a lovely sentiment. Or is it?

The Smiths - Back To The Old House Morrissey’s most devastating lines: “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to.”

Gerry Cinnamon - Belter “She plays with lightning / I’m a hundred miles high / Dishing out the thunder/ Like a God inside the sky.”

The Lumineers - Ho Hey “I belong with you, you belong with me, you’re my sweetheart”

Bloc Party - This Modern Love "You told me you wanted to eat up my sadness / Well jump on, enjoy, you can gorge away..."

Blossoms - Blown Rose “I’m aching with you / We're breaking, I plead / Don't go easily my love.”

Tom Odell - Grow Old With Me "Grow old with me / Let us share what we see / And oh the best it could be / Just you and I..."

Arctic Monkeys - Baby I’m Yours “Baby, I'm yours / And I'll be yours until the stars fall from the sky / Yours until the rivers all run dry / In other words, until I die.”

Elbow - One Day Like This “Kiss me like a final meal / Yeah, kiss me like we die tonight…”

Ben Folds - The Luckiest “Now I know all the wrong turns the stumbles / And falls brought me here / And where was I before the day / That I first saw your lovely face / Now I see it every day / And I know that I am, I am, I am, the luckiest.”

Weezer - Only In Dreams “You can't avoid her / She's in the air / In between molecules of / Oxygen and carbon dioxide.”

The Fratellis - Whistle For The Choir “You're so sweet to try, oh my, you caught my eye / A girl like you's just irresistible.”

Radiohead - All I Need "I am a moth who just wants to share your light / I'm just an insect trying to get out of night / I only stick with you because there are no others / You are all I need."

MGMT - Electric Feel “She got the current in her hand / Just shock you like you won't believe / Sun in the amazon / With the voltage running through her skin / Standing there with nothing on / She gonna teach me how to swim…”

Embrace - Gravity “And I looked up at the sun and I could see / Oh the way that gravity turns on you and me..”