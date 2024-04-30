Florence Welch teases if she'll appear at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London shows

Florence Welch and Taylor Swift collaborated on Florida!!! Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Florence + The Machine singer was asked if she'd appear on one of eight gigs Swift has planned in the capital after they worked on her Florida!!! song together.

Florence Welch has talked about the possibility of her appearing at one of Taylor Swift's upcoming London shows.

The Florence + The Machine singer features on the song Florida!!!, which is taken from from the pop star's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department and has discussed whether she'd perform the song live with the singer on stage.

Quizzed about the chances of her heading to one of Swift's eight shows at Wembley Stadium the capital this June, she told British Vogue coyly: "If I was gonna do it, it would be a surprise."

Listen to their collaboration below:

Taylor Swift - Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine) (Official Lyric Video)

The Dog Days are Over singer also admitted she was slightly naive about "the scale" of Taylor Swfit's world and the impact of making a song with the American singer.

“I almost didn’t think of the scale of it," she mused to the outlet. "There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth.”

“We had such a fun time," she added. "And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, s***!'”

Meanwhile, Florence + the Machine are set to play their debut album Lungs in full at a one-off orchestral gig at London's Royal Albert Hall,.

Florence + The Machine – Symphony Of Lungs’ - which will be part of the BBC Proms - will take place at the iconic venue on 11th September 2024.

Speaking about the date, she gushed: “When [the invitation] came in, they were like, ‘We know you’re off, but would you…?’ and I was like, ‘Yes!’"

Florence + The Machine released Lungs on 3rd July 2009 and peaked at number one in the UK Album Chart.

The record - which included the singles Kiss With A Fist, Dog Days Are Over, Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up), Drumming Song, Cosmic Love and a cover of the Source and Candi Staton anthem You've Got The Love - went on to win a BRIT Award for British Album of the Year.