See Elbow's huge outdoor dates for 2025

16 October 2024, 09:30

Elbow press image 2024
Elbow have shared fresh dates for 2025. Picture: Press

The One Day Like This outfit will embark on a string of outdoor dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Elbow have announced epic outdoor dates for 2025.

The beloved Manchester outfit will embark on outdoor shows next year, which will see them play the likes of Cardiff Castle, London's Hampton Court Palace and a homecoming date at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Get the full line-up of dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Elbow announce summer outdoor shows for 2025

What are Elbow's 2025 outdoor dates?

  • Friday 13th June - Cardiff Castle
  • Thursday 19th June - Westonbirt Arboretum, Forest Live: Tickets at: forestlive.com
  • Friday 20th June - London, Hampton Court Palace, Forest Live: Tickets at: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
  • Wednesday 2nd July - Manchester Castlefield Bowl
  • Thursday 3rd July - York Museum Gardens
  • Sunday 6th July - Warwick St Nicholas Park, The Warwick Sessions
  • Saturday 12th - Tynemouth, Priory and Castle

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th October at 10am.
  • Pre-sales apply. See individual sites for details and Ticketmaster for more.
  • Visit elbow.co.uk for more.

Who joins Elbow as support on their summer dates?

Elbow will be joined on select dates of the string of summer gigs by The Coral, Billie Marten, The Slow Readers Club and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution.

Speaking about the dates, frontman Guy Garvey said: “We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while,” explained Garvey. “There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends.”

Crowd fills Co-Op Live arena for Elbow

