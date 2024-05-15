Elbow open Manchester’s Co-op Live with “amazing” night after venue delays

15 May 2024, 12:18 | Updated: 15 May 2024, 12:26

Elbow's Guy Garvey at Manchester's Co-Op Live and the new arena inset
Elbow's Guy Garvey at Manchester's Co-Op Live and the new arena inset. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

The One Day Like This outfit played a homecoming gig at the brand new Manchester venue, which had suffered setbacks and delays since April.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The One Day Like This outfit played a homecoming gig at the brand new Manchester venue, which had suffered setbacks and delays since April.

The Co-op Live live in Manchester finally waved goodbye to its woes on Tuesday (14th May), with Elbow setting the stage for its opening night.

The city’s brand new venue was originally set to host stand up comedian Peter Kay as its first act, but was marred by a series of setbacks and technical failures, which saw them postpone or re-home several shows from the likes of Take That, Olivia Rodrigo and Keane.

Fittingly, Manchester band Elbow were the act perform on the night the venue was finally ready, telling the crowd, according to MEN’s Jenna Campbell: “Let’s open this venue properly”.

Crowd fills Co-Op Live arena for Elbow

Elbow perform gig at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena

Guy Garvey and co. went on to play 19-track set, which included tracks from their two decade long career and 10 studio albums, including their latest release Audio Vertigo.

As to be expected, the band - completed by Craig Potter, Mark Potter, Pete Turner and Alex Reeves - ended their set with a stunning performance of their rousing 2008 single, One Day Like This as the venue was brought to a standstill with a singalong of epic proportions, complete with impressive harmonies.

Taking to X after the show, the band shared a series of images with the caption: "Thank you Manchester @TheCoopLive, you were amazing."

See Elbow’s setlist from the opening night of Manchester Co-op Live below.

Elbow's setlist at Manchester Co-ip Live on Tuesday 14th May 2024:

  • Things I've Been Telling Myself for Years
  • Lovers' Leap
  • The Bones of You
  • Mirrorball
  • Charge
  • Fly Boy Blue / Lunette
  • The Picture Dexter & Sinister (with Jesca Hoop)
  • Balu
  • Puncture Repair
  • Kindling
  • The Birds
  • Good Blood Mexico City
  • Station Approach
  • My Sad Captains
  • Magnificent (She Says)
  • Grounds for Divorce

Encore:

  • Lippy Kids
  • One Day Like This

Elbow conclude their Audio Vertigo tour dates tonight (15th May) with a show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Latest Videos

The Smiths in 1984: Mike Joyce, Morrissey, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke

Hand In Glove: How Johnny Marr and Morrissey wrote the Smiths' debut single

The Smiths

86TVs' Jamie Morrison, Hugo, Will and Felix White

86TVs announce self-titled debut album and share new Tambourine single

News

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

WATCH: Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

Sam Fender

Travis, The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Oasis back in 2000

Fran Healy reveals how Travis and Oasis inspired The Killers

News

Latest UK and World News

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday

Row over 'get out of jail free cards': Starmer mocks Sunak for banning rainbow lanyards in prison reform clash at PMQs

Fabrice Moello (L) and Arnaud Garcia (R) were killed in yesterday's prison van ambush

Pictured: Police officers killed in ambush on prison van as manhunt for gang boss ‘The Fly’ intensifies

Policing minister Chris Philp (L), Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (R)

Tories tell police to ramp up ‘stop and search’ as knife crime tsar warns weapons are being sold to teens on TikTok

John Swinney said Rishi Sunak made "foolish" remarks about Scottish Nationalists

'Foolish and disrespectful' Sunak should apologise for Scottish Nationalism remarks, John Swinney tells LBC

The Royal Parks have called for a Regent’s Park Cycling route to be removed from sports apps after an 81-year-old woman was killed by a speeding cyclist. LBC spoke to crash victim Paula dos Santos

London is not a velodrome: Crash victim urges bikes to slow down - as cyclists in Regent's Park break speed limit