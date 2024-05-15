Elbow open Manchester’s Co-op Live with “amazing” night after venue delays

Elbow's Guy Garvey at Manchester's Co-Op Live and the new arena inset. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

The One Day Like This outfit played a homecoming gig at the brand new Manchester venue, which had suffered setbacks and delays since April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The One Day Like This outfit played a homecoming gig at the brand new Manchester venue, which had suffered setbacks and delays since April.

The Co-op Live live in Manchester finally waved goodbye to its woes on Tuesday (14th May), with Elbow setting the stage for its opening night.

The city’s brand new venue was originally set to host stand up comedian Peter Kay as its first act, but was marred by a series of setbacks and technical failures, which saw them postpone or re-home several shows from the likes of Take That, Olivia Rodrigo and Keane.

Fittingly, Manchester band Elbow were the act perform on the night the venue was finally ready, telling the crowd, according to MEN’s Jenna Campbell: “Let’s open this venue properly”.

Crowd fills Co-Op Live arena for Elbow

Elbow perform gig at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena

Guy Garvey and co. went on to play 19-track set, which included tracks from their two decade long career and 10 studio albums, including their latest release Audio Vertigo.

As to be expected, the band - completed by Craig Potter, Mark Potter, Pete Turner and Alex Reeves - ended their set with a stunning performance of their rousing 2008 single, One Day Like This as the venue was brought to a standstill with a singalong of epic proportions, complete with impressive harmonies.

American artists often seem shocked at how good British audiences are at group singing. This from Elbow’s concert in Manchester last night proves that school assemblies where kids sing together must never be abandoned pic.twitter.com/ZsjDHTZfcw — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 15, 2024

Taking to X after the show, the band shared a series of images with the caption: "Thank you Manchester @TheCoopLive, you were amazing."

See Elbow’s setlist from the opening night of Manchester Co-op Live below.

Elbow's setlist at Manchester Co-ip Live on Tuesday 14th May 2024:

Things I've Been Telling Myself for Years

Lovers' Leap

The Bones of You

Mirrorball

Charge

Fly Boy Blue / Lunette

The Picture Dexter & Sinister (with Jesca Hoop)

Balu

Puncture Repair

Kindling

The Birds

Good Blood Mexico City

Station Approach

My Sad Captains

Magnificent (She Says)

Grounds for Divorce

Encore:

Lippy Kids

One Day Like This

Elbow conclude their Audio Vertigo tour dates tonight (15th May) with a show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.