The Coral's performance of Dreaming Of You is pure nostalgia

Celebrate a decade since the release of The Coral's debut album with an extra special performance of their most enduring track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Coral's self-titled debut album is unbelievably 20 years old.

The record, which was released on 29th July 2002, included the singles Shadow's Fall and Goodbye but is of course best known for the hit Dreaming Of You.

So what better way to celebrate two decades of The Coral's first outing than with a nostalgia-boosting performance from James Skelly and co?

Watch the perform the infectious track especially for Radio X in our video above.

READ MORE: The best albums of 2002

The Coral perform Dreaming of You for Radio X. Picture: Radio X/Press

Meanwhile, The Coral celebrated the 20th anniversary with a tour, which saw them play the eponymous debut in full.

Along with it, came a reissue of the band's debut album and and a surprise release of their 2001 Shadow Fall EP.

The band will also release a limited edition signed book about the making of the album in Autumn 2022.

Frontman James Skelly and Nick Power will also support the book with a tour, which includes an intimate evening of conversation and music.

READ MORE: 17 classic "self-titled" albums