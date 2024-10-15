The Stranglers and Elbow among headliners for The Warwick Sessions

The Stranglers and Elbow. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band are among the first acts to be announced for the brand new festival which will take place in 2025 near Warwick Castle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elbow and The Stranglers are among the acts confirmed for The Warwick Sessions in 2025.

The One Day Like This outfit and the Golden Brown icons are among the acts announced for the brand new festival, which will take place in St Nicholas' Park- near one of the UK's most historic sites, Warwick Castle.

Friday 4th July will see a headline set from the No More Heroes rockers, while Guy Garvey and the Manchester band will grace the stage on Sunday 6th July.

Also confirmed for a headline show is chart-topping pop group S Club, with more names still to be announced.

The Stranglers, who will be joined on the day by The Skids, said of the news: “We’re looking forward to coming to Warwick and rocking the walls of this historical town!”

The Stranglers and Elbow play The Warrick Sessions next year. Picture: Press

Elbow's Guy Garvey said: "We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while. There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends.”

See The Warwick sessions line-up so far and find out how to get tickets.

The Warwick Sessions 2025 line-up:

Friday 4th July: Stranglers

Saturday 5th July: S Club

Sunday 6th July: Elbow

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for The Warwick Sessions go on general sale from www.thewarwicksessions.co.uk on Friday 18th October BST.

Individual artist pre-sales apply, sign up for access here.

READ MORE: