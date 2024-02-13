Catfish and The Bottlemen tease announcement as posters are spotted in Manchester

13 February 2024, 09:00 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 09:08

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann
Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Festival Republic

By Jenny Mensah

Van McCann and co appear to be teasing a show on 22nd February.

Catfish And The Bottlemen appear to have some plans in store for their fans very soon.

Taking to X, (formerly Twitter), the Llandudno rockers shared a poster which bore their name and the date "22nd February 2024" as well the words "5pm Doors" and "6pm Showtime".

As shared by The Rock Revival, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted the same posters in and around Manchester, suggesting that the band could be plotting a comeback show in the city.

The band have also included a link to their official website, catfishandthebottlemen.com, which prompts fans to sign up for updates and latest news.

So far, the Catfish are scheduled to play Reading and Leeds Festival 2024, playing Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park on 23rd and 25th August respectfully.

They join fellow headliners Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again... and Liam Gallagher, who will bring his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe celebrations to the twin festivals.

This marks huge news for the Pacifer outfit, who last performed live in September 2021, after playing Reading and Leeds 2021.

Their last two gigs were a homecoming show at Swansea's Singleton Park on 4th September that year, followed by a headline festival set at Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington the very next day.

Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The news could also spark new material for the band, who released their last effort and UK number two album, The Balance, back in 2019.

It followed their Top 10 debut album The Balcony, which was released in 2014, and their number one sophomore album The Ride, which came out in 2016.

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Pacifer at Radio X Sheffield gig

