Catfish & The Bottlemen return with new single Showtime & new UK dates

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Georgina Hurdfield/Press

Van McCann has unveiled the band's first new music in five years - and announced two new outdoor shows for the summer.

By Radio X

Catfish & The Bottlemen have made a spectacular return by releasing their first single in five years.

Titled Showtime, the new tune is available now from Island Records and was recorded by frontman Van McCann with Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones) in Los Angeles.

The lyrics of Showtime make reference to the time that's passed since The Bottlemen's last album The Balance in 2019, with McCann singing: Back to the graft again / Just sold my voice for a long weekend / You bet it was worth it / There’s no other place I’d rather reset."

Take a listen to Showtime here:

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

The single - the band's first since Conversation was issued in July 2019 - is a teaser for Catfish & The Bottlemen's fourth studio album, which is due to be announced soon.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Showtime single artwork. Picture: Press

Alongside the new track, Catfish have also announced two massive headline shows for the summer - to go alongside their previously-announced Reading and Leeds headline sets, where they will join Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again... and Liam Gallagher,

Catfish & The Bottlemen will headline shows at Cardiff Castle on Friday 19th July and Edinburgh Summer Sessions on Saturday 24th August.

There will be a pre-sale for the band's mailing list at catfishandthebottlemen.com from 10am on Tuesday 27th February and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 1st March via Ticketmaster here.