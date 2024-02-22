Catfish & The Bottlemen return with new single Showtime & new UK dates

22 February 2024, 18:02 | Updated: 22 February 2024, 18:12

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann
Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Georgina Hurdfield/Press

Van McCann has unveiled the band's first new music in five years - and announced two new outdoor shows for the summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Catfish & The Bottlemen have made a spectacular return by releasing their first single in five years.

Titled Showtime, the new tune is available now from Island Records and was recorded by frontman Van McCann with Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones) in Los Angeles.

The lyrics of Showtime make reference to the time that's passed since The Bottlemen's last album The Balance in 2019, with McCann singing: Back to the graft again / Just sold my voice for a long weekend / You bet it was worth it / There’s no other place I’d rather reset."

Take a listen to Showtime here:

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

The single - the band's first since Conversation was issued in July 2019 - is a teaser for Catfish & The Bottlemen's fourth studio album, which is due to be announced soon.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Showtime single artwork
Catfish & The Bottlemen - Showtime single artwork. Picture: Press

Alongside the new track, Catfish have also announced two massive headline shows for the summer - to go alongside their previously-announced Reading and Leeds headline sets, where they will join Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again... and Liam Gallagher,

Catfish & The Bottlemen will headline shows at Cardiff Castle on Friday 19th July and Edinburgh Summer Sessions on Saturday 24th August.

There will be a pre-sale for the band's mailing list at catfishandthebottlemen.com from 10am on Tuesday 27th February and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 1st March via Ticketmaster here.

The lyrics to Showtime, the new single from Catfish & The Bottlemen
The lyrics to Showtime, the new single from Catfish & The Bottlemen. Picture: Press

Latest Videos

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius

Foo Fighters

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves too place at O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nothing But Thieves deliver synth-soaked euphoria at the O2 Forum Kentish Town

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Watch Nothing But Thieves cover Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

David Bowie's Blackstar album and David Bowie

David Bowie's Blackstar album eight years on

Catfish And The Bottlemen Songs

Fallout artwork
Fallout
Catfish & The Bottlemen

Catfish And The Bottlemen Latest

See more Catfish And The Bottlemen Latest

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs for Valentine's Day

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish and The Bottlemen tease announcement as posters are spotted by fans

The Best Albums Of The 2010s

The Best Albums of the 2010s

Bondy from Catfish And The Bottlemen has released a statement revealing his departure from the band

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Bondy reveals 2021 departure due to "dysfunctional" relationships in the band
ohnny Bond, Bob Hall, Van McCann and Benji Blakeway of Catfish And The Bottlemen launch their third album, The Balance, in April 2019

What is the meaning behind the name Catfish And The Bottlemen?