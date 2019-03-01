The best Welsh bands of all time

It's St David's Day, so eat some Welsh Rarebit and Laver, grab a daffodil, and take celebrate with some of the biggest Welsh exports.

Stereophonics Formed in 1992 in the former mining village of Cwmaman, South Wales, the original line-up featured Kelly Jones, Richard Jones (no relation) and Stuart Cable.

Catfish And The Bottlemen Van MacCann was born in Cheshire and spent some time in Australia, before returning to live in Llandudno, North Wales - which is where he met the rest of the Bottlemen.

Manic Street Preachers Blackwood's finest Clash revivalists and anarcho-punks have had a long and varied career. Originally a cult band in the early 90s, since the disappearance of guitarist and lyricist Richey Edwards in 1995, they've become one of Britain's favourite acts.

Feeder Frontman Grant Nicholas and drummer Jon Lee formed the band Reel in 1992, before renaming themselves after Grant's goldfish. Bassist Taka Hirose joined in 1995, but following Lee’s suicide in 2002, he was replaced by former Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson.

Super Furry Animals The psychedelic rockers from Cardiff are led by the enigmatic frontman Gruff Rhys, who has enjoyed a solo career of his own.

The Joy Formidable Ritzy Bryan and Rhydian Dafydd were originally in the band Tricky Nixon, but when that group split, they returned home to Mold in North Wales to form The Joy Formidable with Justin Stahley on drums. Their song Whirring was named as the "song of the year" by none other than Dave Grohl.

The Automatic From Cowbridge in the Vale Of Glamorgan, these indie rockers' debut album Not Accepted Anywhere featured the hits Raoul, Recover and Monster.

Catatonia Cardiff's Catatonia featured the charismatic Cerys Matthews on vocals and rode the wave of Britpop in the late 90s. Best known for their hits Road Rage and Mulder And Scully, the band released four albums before Matthews went solo and launched a broadcasting career.

Goldie Lookin' Chain Newport's premier comedy rap/hip hop collective, featuring 2Hats, Billy Webb, Rhys, Eggsy, Mystikal, Mike Balls, Adam Hussain, Grayham the Bear and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Maggot. They were known for such modern classics as Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do and Your Missus Is A Nutter.

Bullet For My Valentine Serious metal from Bridgend, led by frontman Matt Tuck. Their sixth album, Gravity, was released in 2018.