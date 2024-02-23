Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

23 February 2024, 14:24 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 14:32

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann
Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Press

Van McCann and co have returned with new music, news of a forthcoming new album and details of UK tour dates for 2024. Find out how to get tickets here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Catfish & The Bottlemen are back! And they've not only released their first single in five years, but they've announced some live dates for 2024.

With a new track, Showtime, issued as a preview of their long-awaited fourth album, the group - fronted by Van McCann - have revealed they will play headline shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh to go alongside their previously-announced appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find out where Catfish are playing this summer and how to get tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK Tour Dates

Listen to the new Catfish & The Bottlemen single Showtime here:

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

How many albums have Catfish & The Bottlemen released?

Catfish are currrently preparing the release of their fourth album. Their previous albums are:

  • The Balcony (release date 15th September 2014)
  • The Ride (release date 27th May 2016)
  • The Balance (release date 26th April 2019)

More on Catfish & The Bottlemen

See more More on Catfish & The Bottlemen

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen return with new single Showtime & new UK dates

ohnny Bond, Bob Hall, Van McCann and Benji Blakeway of Catfish And The Bottlemen launch their third album, The Balance, in April 2019

What is the meaning behind the name Catfish And The Bottlemen?

The Best Albums Of 2014 including Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, The Black Keys, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Wild Beasts.

The 25 best albums of 2014

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Liam Gallagher & John Squire; Vampire Weekend and The Snuts

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

Kasabian press image 2024

Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Kasabian

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2022

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender line-up announced

Liam Gallagher