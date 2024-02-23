Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Press

Van McCann and co have returned with new music, news of a forthcoming new album and details of UK tour dates for 2024. Find out how to get tickets here.

Catfish & The Bottlemen are back! And they've not only released their first single in five years, but they've announced some live dates for 2024.

With a new track, Showtime, issued as a preview of their long-awaited fourth album, the group - fronted by Van McCann - have revealed they will play headline shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh to go alongside their previously-announced appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find out where Catfish are playing this summer and how to get tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK Tour Dates

Listen to the new Catfish & The Bottlemen single Showtime here:

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

How many albums have Catfish & The Bottlemen released?

Catfish are currrently preparing the release of their fourth album. Their previous albums are: