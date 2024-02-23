Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets
23 February 2024, 14:24 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 14:32
Van McCann and co have returned with new music, news of a forthcoming new album and details of UK tour dates for 2024. Find out how to get tickets here.
Catfish & The Bottlemen are back! And they've not only released their first single in five years, but they've announced some live dates for 2024.
With a new track, Showtime, issued as a preview of their long-awaited fourth album, the group - fronted by Van McCann - have revealed they will play headline shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh to go alongside their previously-announced appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
Find out where Catfish are playing this summer and how to get tickets.
Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK Tour Dates
- Friday 19th July: Cardiff Castle - buy tickets here from Friday 1st March at 10am
- Friday 23rd August 2024 Leeds Festival - buy tickets here
- Saturday 24th August 2024 Edinburgh Summer Sessions - buy tickets here from Friday 1st March at 10am
- Sunday 25th August 2024 Reading Festival - buy tickets here
Listen to the new Catfish & The Bottlemen single Showtime here:
Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime
How many albums have Catfish & The Bottlemen released?
Catfish are currrently preparing the release of their fourth album. Their previous albums are:
- The Balcony (release date 15th September 2014)
- The Ride (release date 27th May 2016)
- The Balance (release date 26th April 2019)