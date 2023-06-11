The best albums of 2014
11 June 2023, 18:00
Cast your mind back to the year of Eez-Eh, Pacifier, How Good It Was and Iron Sky.
-
Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow: released 3rd February 2014
The London band's fourth album featured the hit Luna, featuring Rae Morris on vocals.
-
Maximo Park - Too Much Information: released 3rd February 2014
Paul Smith and co's fifth studio album featured the classic Leave This Island.
-
Beck - Morning Phase: released 21st February 2014
Beck Hansen's twelfth studio album included Blue Moon, Waking Light and Say Goodbye.
-
Wild Beasts - Present Tense: released 24th February 2014
The band's fourth album included the classic hit Wanderlust.
-
Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything: released 10th March 2014
The sixth album from Guy Garvey and co included New York Morning and My Sad Captains.
-
Jimi Goodwin - Odludek: released 24th March 2014
This was the debut solo album from the Doves frontman - he's yet to issue a follow-up.
-
Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War: released 31st March 2014
The fifth album from the Leeds band included the anthemic Coming Home.
-
Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love: released 14th April 2014
The third album from the Scottish singer included the all-time classic Iron Sky.
-
Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots: released 25th April 2014
The Blur man's debut solo album included Heavy Seas Of Love and Mr Tembo.
-
The Horrors - Luminous: released 5th May 2014
The fourth album from the south London goth rockers saw them embrace a more synth pop sounds with tracks like I See You.
-
The Black Keys - Turn Blue: released 12th May 2014
The eighth album from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney included Weight Of Love and Fever.
-
Coldplay - Ghost Stories: released 16th May 2014
Chris Martin and co's sixth album included A Sky Full Of Stars.
-
Kasabian - 48:13: released 6th June 2014
The Leicester band's sixth studio album included the bangers Eez-Eh, Stevie and Bumblebeee.
-
Jack White - Lazaretto: released 10th June 2014
The White Stripes man's second solo album included High Ball Stepper.
-
George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage: released 30th June 2014
A huge selling debut album which included Budapest, Cassy O and Listen To The Man.
-
Manic Street Preachers - Futurology: released 7th July 2014
The twelfth studio album from the Welsh band included the hit Walk Me To The Bridge.
-
Jungle - Jungle: released 14th July 2014
The studio project from producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland issued its debut album, which included the massive tune Busy Earnin'.
-
Courteeners - Concrete Love: 18th August 2014
Liam Fray's Middleton troubadours released their fourth album, which included How Good It Was and Summer.
-
Twin Atlantic - Great Divide: released 18th August 2014
The third album from the Glaswegian rockers included the favourite Heart and Soul.
-
The Kooks - Listen: released 8th September 2014
The band's fourth album included the hit Down.
-
U2 - Songs of Innocence: released 9th September 2014
U2 caused no end of controversy when their thirteenth album was installed on the new iPhone 6, whether you wanted it or not. The album included The Miracle Of Joey Ramone.
-
Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony: released 15th September 2014
Van McCann's debut album included the hits Homesick, Cocoon, Pacifier.
-
Hozier - Hozier: released 19th September 2014
Andrew Hozier-Byrne's debut album included the mammoth hit Take Me To Church.
-
Johnny Marr - Playland: released 6th October 2014
The former Smiths legend's second solo album included the track Easy Money.
-
Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways: released 10th November 2014
Dave Grohl and co's eighth studio album was the soundtrack to a TV series and included Something From Nothing, Congregation and Outside.