The best albums of 2014

11 June 2023, 18:00

The Best Albums Of 2014
The Best Albums Of 2014. Picture: Press

Cast your mind back to the year of Eez-Eh, Pacifier, How Good It Was and Iron Sky.

  1. Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow: released 3rd February 2014

    The London band's fourth album featured the hit Luna, featuring Rae Morris on vocals.

    Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow
    Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow. Picture: Press

  2. Maximo Park - Too Much Information: released 3rd February 2014

    Paul Smith and co's fifth studio album featured the classic Leave This Island.

    Maximo Park - Too Much Information
    Maximo Park - Too Much Information. Picture: Press

  3. Beck - Morning Phase: released 21st February 2014

    Beck Hansen's twelfth studio album included Blue Moon, Waking Light and Say Goodbye.

    Beck - Morning Phase
    Beck - Morning Phase. Picture: Press

  4. Wild Beasts - Present Tense: released 24th February 2014

    The band's fourth album included the classic hit Wanderlust.

    Wild Beasts - Present Tense
    Wild Beasts - Present Tense. Picture: Press

  5. Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything: released 10th March 2014

    The sixth album from Guy Garvey and co included New York Morning and My Sad Captains.

    Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything
    Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything. Picture: Press

  6. Jimi Goodwin - Odludek: released 24th March 2014

    This was the debut solo album from the Doves frontman - he's yet to issue a follow-up.

    Jimi Goodwin - Odludek
    Jimi Goodwin - Odludek. Picture: Press

  7. Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War: released 31st March 2014

    The fifth album from the Leeds band included the anthemic Coming Home.

    Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War
    Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War. Picture: Press

  8. Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love: released 14th April 2014

    The third album from the Scottish singer included the all-time classic Iron Sky.

    Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love
    Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love. Picture: Press

  9. Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots: released 25th April 2014

    The Blur man's debut solo album included Heavy Seas Of Love and Mr Tembo.

    Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots
    Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots. Picture: Press

  10. The Horrors - Luminous: released 5th May 2014

    The fourth album from the south London goth rockers saw them embrace a more synth pop sounds with tracks like I See You.

    The Horrors - Luminous
    The Horrors - Luminous. Picture: Press

  11. The Black Keys - Turn Blue: released 12th May 2014

    The eighth album from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney included Weight Of Love and Fever.

    The Black Keys - Turn Blue
    The Black Keys - Turn Blue. Picture: Press

  12. Coldplay - Ghost Stories: released 16th May 2014

    Chris Martin and co's sixth album included A Sky Full Of Stars.

    Coldplay - Ghost Stories
    Coldplay - Ghost Stories. Picture: Press

  13. Kasabian - 48:13: released 6th June 2014

    The Leicester band's sixth studio album included the bangers Eez-Eh, Stevie and Bumblebeee.

    Kasabian - 48:13
    Kasabian - 48:13. Picture: Press

  14. Jack White - Lazaretto: released 10th June 2014

    The White Stripes man's second solo album included High Ball Stepper.

    Jack White - Lazaretto
    Jack White - Lazaretto. Picture: Press

  15. George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage: released 30th June 2014

    A huge selling debut album which included Budapest, Cassy O and Listen To The Man.

    George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage
    George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage. Picture: Press

  16. Manic Street Preachers - Futurology: released 7th July 2014

    The twelfth studio album from the Welsh band included the hit Walk Me To The Bridge.

    Manic Street Preachers - Futurology
    Manic Street Preachers - Futurology. Picture: Press

  17. Jungle - Jungle: released 14th July 2014

    The studio project from producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland issued its debut album, which included the massive tune Busy Earnin'.

    Jungle - Jungle
    Jungle - Jungle. Picture: Press

  18. Courteeners - Concrete Love: 18th August 2014

    Liam Fray's Middleton troubadours released their fourth album, which included How Good It Was and Summer.

    Courteeners - Concrete Love
    Courteeners - Concrete Love. Picture: Press

  19. Twin Atlantic - Great Divide: released 18th August 2014

    The third album from the Glaswegian rockers included the favourite Heart and Soul.

    Twin Atlantic - Great Divide
    Twin Atlantic - Great Divide. Picture: Press

  20. The Kooks - Listen: released 8th September 2014

    The band's fourth album included the hit Down.

    The Kooks - Listen
    The Kooks - Listen. Picture: Press

  21. U2 - Songs of Innocence: released 9th September 2014

    U2 caused no end of controversy when their thirteenth album was installed on the new iPhone 6, whether you wanted it or not. The album included The Miracle Of Joey Ramone.

    U2 - Songs of Innocence
    U2 - Songs of Innocence. Picture: Press

  22. Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony: released 15th September 2014

    Van McCann's debut album included the hits Homesick, Cocoon, Pacifier.

    Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony
    Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony. Picture: Press

  23. Hozier - Hozier: released 19th September 2014

    Andrew Hozier-Byrne's debut album included the mammoth hit Take Me To Church.

    Hozier - Hozier
    Hozier - Hozier. Picture: Press

  24. Johnny Marr - Playland: released 6th October 2014

    The former Smiths legend's second solo album included the track Easy Money.

    Johnny Marr - Playland
    Johnny Marr - Playland. Picture: Press

  25. Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways: released 10th November 2014

    Dave Grohl and co's eighth studio album was the soundtrack to a TV series and included Something From Nothing, Congregation and Outside.

    Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways
    Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways. Picture: Press

More Features

See more More Features

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time

Yeah Yeah Yeahs in May 2001: Brian Chase, Karen O and Nick Zinner

Who was Maps by Yeah Yeah Yeahs written about?

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

What did Oasis play at their last ever show?

Oasis

Underrated Britpop tracks from Sleeper, Space, Lush and Cast

The 20 most underrated Britpop singles

David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita for the cover of "Heroes"

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

Sam Fender in September 2021

How Sam Fender's Dead Boys song saved a man's life

Sam Fender