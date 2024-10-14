Blur's Graham Coxon backs Oasis reunion

Graham Coxon and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Robin Little/Redferns/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The blur guitarist is pleased that his former Britpop rivals are reuniting for dates next year.

Graham Coxon has called the upcoming Oasis reunion "good for fans".

The Blur guitarist has reacted to his old Britpop rivals Noel and Liam Gallagher burying the hatchet and plotting live dates for 2025, which will include several shows at Wembley Stadium.

"It's good for them and it's good for fans," he told The Sun. "I've been saying, 'Just do it'."

The 55-year-old musician crossed paths with Noel this summer while touring with his band The Waeve, in which he features partner Rose Elinor Dougall, but he insists that he had no influence on the reunion.

Asked if he had discussed the matter with Noel, the Song 2 rocker said: "God no, I wouldn't have talked to him about that and it's not really my business. I don't know him well enough to say that.

"But hopefully it's a genuine reunion because some bands break up and don't get that chance again."

Coxon wasn't only happy Oasis have got the band back together, but earlier this month he also volunteered himself as their line-up of supports.

When Liam Gallagher asked his audience if Oasis should have Richard Ashcroft or the Manic Street Preachers as special guests, he joked: "Really? Get a decent band in— supergrvrass? Blur?hhahah (sic)".

Really? Get a decent band in— supergrvrass? Blur?hhahah — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) October 5, 2024

Blur had their own reunion in 2023 with two mammoth dates at Wembley Stadium and an album entitled The Ballad of Darren.

Speaking to Radio X Coxon explained that the Britpop rockers could only get back together for a good reason and after they had pursued their own projects.

When Moyles shared his opinion that bands should never split up, the guitarist mused: "I think getting back together and doing shows like that, we had to have a reason. We had to record some new stuff. I think that whole idea of us coming together after a few years."

"It's important that we've done our own thing for a bit," he added. "We've got something to bring to that. I think we have a lot more acceptance and a lot more gratitude for our situation as a band that people still want to go and see."

Graham Coxon talks Blur's reunion & The Waeve

