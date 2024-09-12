Graham Coxon says Blur working on other projects strengthened their reunion

On Air Now
12 September 2024, 14:35 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 14:38
Graham Coxon talks Blur's reunion & The Waeve
Watch the Blur guitarist and one half of The Waeve discuss their new music and reveal why the Britpop band have "a lot more gratitude" after reunion.
Graham Coxon has told The Chris Moyles Show that he believes it was important for Blur to reunite only after they'd spent some time apart and "done (their) own thing".
When Moyles shared his opinion that bands should never split up, the guitarist of the Brtipop band mused: "I think getting back together and doing shows like that, we had to have a reason. We had to record some new stuff. I think that whole idea of us coming together after a few years."
"It's important that we've done our own thing for a bit," he added. "We've got something to bring to that. I think we have a lot more acceptance and a lot more gratitude for our situation as a band that people still want to go and see."
The Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium concert film is out in UK & Irish cinemas now.
Speaking about Blur's epic duo of Wembley Stadium gigs and the resulting live album and concert film that followed, the Song 2 guitarist added: "Yeah, we are very lucky and it feels insane that I am now, well actually 55, and last year I had an incredible year and I think last year I was involved with the making of two albums and I think they are some of the best music I've been involved with."
Coxon is of course referring to The Waeve, his project with partner English singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Rose Elinor Dougall.
After successfully releasing and touring their self-titled debut in 2023, its follow-up City Lights is due out on 20th September 2024 and and is preceded by the singles City Lights, You Saw and Broken Boys.
Asked if he's excited about the recent project, he told Radio X: "Yeah I'm excited about it. It's quite incredible really, that Rose and I made two albums together and a baby in such a short amount of time."
Watch them official video for the album below:
The WAEVE - City Lights (Official Visualiser)
