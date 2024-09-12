Graham Coxon says Blur working on other projects strengthened their reunion

Graham Coxon talks Blur's reunion & The Waeve

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the Blur guitarist and one half of The Waeve discuss their new music and reveal why the Britpop band have "a lot more gratitude" after reunion.

Graham Coxon has told The Chris Moyles Show that he believes it was important for Blur to reunite only after they'd spent some time apart and "done (their) own thing".

When Moyles shared his opinion that bands should never split up, the guitarist of the Brtipop band mused: "I think getting back together and doing shows like that, we had to have a reason. We had to record some new stuff. I think that whole idea of us coming together after a few years."

"It's important that we've done our own thing for a bit," he added. "We've got something to bring to that. I think we have a lot more acceptance and a lot more gratitude for our situation as a band that people still want to go and see."

The Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium concert film is out in UK & Irish cinemas now.

Visit blur.co.uk/wembleyfilm to book your tickets and visit their website for more on the band's accompanying live album and their To The End documentary.

Graham Coxon reveals why working on other projects strengthened Blur's reunion. Picture: Steve Thorne/Redferns, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Speaking about Blur's epic duo of Wembley Stadium gigs and the resulting live album and concert film that followed, the Song 2 guitarist added: "Yeah, we are very lucky and it feels insane that I am now, well actually 55, and last year I had an incredible year and I think last year I was involved with the making of two albums and I think they are some of the best music I've been involved with."

Coxon is of course referring to The Waeve, his project with partner English singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Rose Elinor Dougall.

The Waeve's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall on the cover of their City Lights artwork. Picture: Press

After successfully releasing and touring their self-titled debut in 2023, its follow-up City Lights is due out on 20th September 2024 and and is preceded by the singles City Lights, You Saw and Broken Boys.

Asked if he's excited about the recent project, he told Radio X: "Yeah I'm excited about it. It's quite incredible really, that Rose and I made two albums together and a baby in such a short amount of time."

Watch them official video for the album below:

The WAEVE - City Lights (Official Visualiser)

See The Waeve's 2024 live dates below:

Friday 20 September - Rough Trade Liverpool, UK

Monday 23 September - Rough Trade Bristol, UK

Tuesday 24 September - Rough Trade East, London, UK

Saturday 21 September - Rough Trade Nottingham, UK

Tuesday 29 October - Village Underground, London, UK

Visit thewaeveofficial.com for more info and to buy tickets.

