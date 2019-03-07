Blossoms want Mark Ronson as their producer

Blossoms on the Global Awards 2019 blue carpet. Picture: PA images

The I Can't Stand It rockers have teased they have "two album's worth of songs" at tonight's Global Awards and said they'd love Mark Ronson to work on it.

Blossoms want Mark Ronson to produce their new material.

While at Global Awards, the Stockport five-piece teased that they've been very busy writing new material and wouldn't mind having the Oscar Award-winning writer and producer working with them on it.

Asked on the blue carpet if they had begun work on the follow-up to 2018’s Cool Like You, frontman Tom Ogden replied: “Hopefully this year. We’ve written and demoed two album’s-worth of songs, so if we don’t get anything out, we’re lazy.”

It’s getting to Mark Ronson’s ear tonight. Why not? We need a producer!”

Watch our interview with the band below:

READ MORE: Blossoms launch Pubcast in pub they're named after

“I reckon I’ll have a few beers and probably walk over,” added keyboardist Myles Kellock. “Get a phone out and go, LISTEN! He’ll probably say, Please leave us alone.”

Blossoms are set to perform at tonight's star-studded award ceremony, where they are up for the Best Indie Award alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and Jade Bird.

Watch the Global Awards LIVE on RadioX.co.uk or via the Radio X app from 7.30pm on Thursday 7 March.