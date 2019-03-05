Blossoms launch Pubcast from Stockport pub they're named after

Blossoms launch a Pubcast in the Stockport pub they named themselves after. Picture: Press

The Cool Like You band have launched the podcast, which will run each week from their Stockport watering hole.

Blossoms have launched their Blossoms Pubcast, based at the pub that gave the five-piece their band name.

The I Can't Stand It rockers - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will discuss everything from the perfect brew to their biggest criticisms online and even a Fonejacker moment when the band book a table for 50 Cent at a local cafe.

Speaking about the podcast, the band said: "It’s a bit like ‘Cheers’ but set in Shaw Heath rather than Boston. Enjoy!"

Listen to the band's first episode here:

Our celebrity pal @50cent was craving a proper English fry-up in Manchester, so we rang @thekoffeepot with his demands.



The brand new Blossoms Pubcast is available now! Listen for free from: https://t.co/wxHDJ3DGdA pic.twitter.com/CAEAfOtQkC — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 5, 2019

Blossoms are among the acts set to perform at this year's Global Awards, which takes place this Thursday 7 March.

Tom Ogden and co are up for the Best Indie Award alongside Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, Jade Bird and Stereophonics.

Blossoms in 2018. Picture: Press

Listen to John Kennedy's special Blossoms track-by-track album playback for Blossoms' Cool Like You album:

Watch Blossoms translate Northern Slang below: