Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

The Government's roadmap to easing lockdown has prompted the likes of Reading & Leeds festival to announce they are taking place in 2021. Find out which other festivals have been confirmed so far.

This week saw the government outline their roadmap to easing lockdown, which included their plans to scrap limiting social contact entirely if COVID-19 is under control by 21 June.

This of course led to thousands of music lovers wondering if major UK festivals, which take place in the latter half of the summer, still had a chance of going ahead.

The likes of Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Latitude have all made comments based on the news. So which of the major festivals will be going ahead in 2021 and what have organisers said so far?

Get our rundown of the festivals which have been confirmed to take place in 2021, whether or not they are sold out and how you can get tickets.

Latitude Festival: 22-25 July 2021

The Suffolk festival took to Twitter to reveal that planning was "well underway" for the festival this year and organisers couldn't wait to be "reunited" with festival-goers this summer.

Tickets for Latitude Festival are on sale now.

One thing’s certain, we’re better together.



Planning for Latitude 2021 is well underway and following Monday’s government announcement, we hope to have more news to share with you very soon. We can’t wait to be reunited with you this summer. ❤️#Latitude2021 pic.twitter.com/iwzGxBWqS1 — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) February 24, 2021

Reading and Leeds Festival: 27-29 August 2021

The twin festivals, which take place on August Bank Holiday, took to Twitter this week to write: "Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer Party popper LET'S GO Clinking beer mugs #RandL21".

This year will see a whopping SIX headliners perform, including Liam Gallagher, with organisers promising no stage clashes for bill-toppers.

Tickets have completely sold out for Reading Festival with limited Friday and Sunday tickets still available for Leeds.

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET'S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

Creamfields: 26-29 August 2021

The dance music festival, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend is full steam ahead, with organisers confirming it has now sold out in "record-breaking time".

Parklife Festival: 11-12 September 2021

Co-founder Sacha Lord told NME that he was "confident" the event, which takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park, would go ahead this year. In December, the festival was moved from June to 11-12 September to give organisers more time. It looks like it's paid off.

The headliners are yet to be announced, but the registration for tickets is open.

Parklife 2021, a new date to dance.



11th & 12th September 2021. https://t.co/SFyDoElIW3 pic.twitter.com/iW9OsFMLsq — Parklife 2021 🚀 (@Parklifefest) December 7, 2020

Sound City: 1-3 October 2021

The Liverpool city festival, which celebrates up and coming talent, announced a date change for October, with the likes of of Reggie Snow, The Murder Capital, Red Rum Club, The Mysteries, The Lathums, The Snuts, Abbie Ozard and more all confirmed.

Tickets are on sale now at soundcity.uk.com.

Liverpool's Sound City Festival will now take place in October. Picture: Press

