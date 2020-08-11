PHOTOS: Inside the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue
11 August 2020, 23:13 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 23:44
Sam Fender played his first night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle this week. Get a peep inside the UK's first socially distanced venue here.
Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday (11 August), the first of his two planned two shows Newcastle's Gosforth Park.
The gig wasn't just significant because it was taking place on the North Shield's singer's home turf, but because it marked the first ever gig at the UK's first socially distanced venue.
Take a look inside the landmark gig in our pictures.
Fans entered the Virgin Money Unity Arena with their face masks on
They soon gathered into their socially-distanced platforms
Drinks were delivered to individual platforms via a Buggy Bar
This fan shared a closer image of the stage
🎵 🍺 Sam fender ready 🎵🍺 pic.twitter.com/UAPh4M5mTG— Petesy (@OwenPeterson79) August 11, 2020
Heidi played a support set at the gig
Sam Fender opened his set with Hypersonic Missiles' single Will We Talk?
A fan shared a video of "local hero" sam
Sam fender away, may have slightly overdid it 🍻 pic.twitter.com/b3PQiqB7VF— nathan🌹 (@ncowan11) August 11, 2020
A gig-goer shares their view of the the raised viewing platforms
First gig since before lockdown, watching Sam Fender from our own liitle viewing platform. Thank you for making it happen @VMUnityArena 😁 pic.twitter.com/sgCz43TCHg— Robin Parker (@robin_parker) August 11, 2020
Get another look at the outdoor gig, as the Geordie singer-songwriter plays That Sound
Sam performing that sound 🙌— Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020
©officialzacksmith on ig pic.twitter.com/ofrXtTRIBP
