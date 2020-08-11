PHOTOS: Inside the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue

11 August 2020, 23:13 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 23:44

Sam Fender poses at the Virgin Money Unity Arena ahead of his gig
Sam Fender poses at the Virgin Money Unity Arena ahead of his gig. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

Sam Fender played his first night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle this week. Get a peep inside the UK's first socially distanced venue here.

Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday (11 August), the first of his two planned two shows Newcastle's Gosforth Park.

The gig wasn't just significant because it was taking place on the North Shield's singer's home turf, but because it marked the first ever gig at the UK's first socially distanced venue.

Take a look inside the landmark gig in our pictures.

  1. Fans entered the Virgin Money Unity Arena with their face masks on

    Fans enter the arena with face masks on
    Fans enter the arena with face masks on. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

  2. They soon gathered into their socially-distanced platforms

    Fans prepare to watch Sam Fender perform at Virgin Money Unity Arena
    Fans prepare to watch Sam Fender perform at Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/RedfernsGetty

  3. Drinks were delivered to individual platforms via a Buggy Bar

    Sam Fender performs at Virgin Money Unity Arena
    Sam Fender performs at Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

  4. This fan shared a closer image of the stage

  5. Heidi played a support set at the gig

    Heidi supports Sam Fender at the Virgin Money Unity Arena
    Heidi supports Sam Fender at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

  6. Sam Fender opened his set with Hypersonic Missiles' single Will We Talk?

    Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena
    Sam Fender Performs At Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Getty

  7. A fan shared a video of "local hero" sam

  8. A gig-goer shares their view of the the raised viewing platforms

  9. Get another look at the outdoor gig, as the Geordie singer-songwriter plays That Sound

