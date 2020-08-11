PHOTOS: Inside the Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue

Sam Fender poses at the Virgin Money Unity Arena ahead of his gig. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

Sam Fender played his first night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle this week. Get a peep inside the UK's first socially distanced venue here.

Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday (11 August), the first of his two planned two shows Newcastle's Gosforth Park.

The gig wasn't just significant because it was taking place on the North Shield's singer's home turf, but because it marked the first ever gig at the UK's first socially distanced venue.

Take a look inside the landmark gig in our pictures.

READ MORE: Sam Fender debuts new tracks Unity Arena, the UK's first socially distanced venue

READ MORE: Sam Fender reveals how his Dead Boys track saved a man's life