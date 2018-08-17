The Coral Reveal Why They Like Working With Blossoms

Musician and producer James Skelly has been telling Radio X that there’s a bit of an ulterior motive…

The Coral have been busy this week with the release of their ninth studio album Move Through The Dawn. Watch the band in session at Radio X with some of their new songs here.

Frontman and songwriter James Skelly is also a busy man - alongside The Coral, he’s had a successful solo career, run and has produced records for The Sundowners, She Drew The Gun and Blossoms.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart, Skelly has revealed how the gig of producing the Stockport band’s debut LP from 2016 came about.

He explained: “Someone sent me them, saying ‘these would be good on Skeleton Key’ and it was really early - they’d just done a demo. Think it was Blow, I just went and met them and said let’s try and record something. Once we started recording, it just went from there.”

Gordon had heard that every time Blossoms wrote a record, James would encourage the band to buy new and expensive piece of equipment.

“…Which I can use and borrow off them!” laughs Skelly. “We just use Blossoms’ gear now!”

Blossoms have just released the video to their new single, How Long Will This Last.