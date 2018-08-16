Watch The Coral Play Amazing Radio X Session

See the Merseyside band perform Reaching Out For A Friend from their new album Move Through The Dawn.

The Coral have released their ninth studio album Move Through The Dawn and to mark the occasion, the band came into the Radio X session studio to play some of the new material.

Watch the Radio X session version of the second track, Reaching Out For A Friend.

The Coral's Move Through The Dawn album. Picture: Artwork

The Coral - Move Through The Dawn tracklisting:

1. Eyes Like Pearls

2. Reaching Out For A Friend

3. Sweet Release

4. She's A Runaway

5. Strangers In The Hollow

6. Love Or Solution

7. Eyes Of The Moon

8. Undercover Of The Night

9. Outside My Window

10. Stormbreaker

11. After The Fair

The Coral have also recently announced a UK headline tour in October.

Support on all dates comes from She Drew The Gun, who are signed to Skelly’s Skeleton Key label.

Before the tour kicks off, The Coral will be celebrating the release of their new album by hosting the Skeleton Coast Festival at Leasowe Castle, Wirral, on Saturday 1 September.

Joining The Coral, who headline, will be Tim Burgess, Fuzzy Sun – the first signing to Blossoms new label Very Clever - plus Skeleton Key Records artists including The Fernweh, Marvin Powell and Cut Glass Kings.

The Coral. Picture: Press

See The Coral’s 2018 Headline Tour Dates:

Wednesday 3 October - NEWCASTLE, Riverside

Friday 5 October - BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute

Saturday 6 October - LEEDS, Beckett Students’ Union

Sunday 7 October - SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Tuesday 9 October - BRISTOL, SWX

Thursday 11 October - LONDON, KOKO

Friday 12 October - LIVERPOOL, University The Mountford Hall

Saturday 13 October - MANCHESTER, Albert Hall