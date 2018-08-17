WATCH: Blossoms Drop Back To The Future-Themed Video

17 August 2018, 11:05

The clip for How Long Will This Last? sees the band head back to High School in the classic DeLorean car…

Blossoms have released the video to their new single, How Long Will This Last? And it’s a full-on tribute to the classic 1980s movie Back To The Future.

The clip for their 2017 single Honey Sweet saw the lads cycling around their hometown of Stockport, with the video climaxing with a reveal of the legendary time-travelling DeLorean car.

Now, in the new video, Blossoms head back to their high school - the actual Stockport High School they attended back in the day - for an impeccable re-creation of the Enchantment Under The Sea dance, which was the scene of Marty McFly’s greatest moment.

Blossoms - How Long Will This Last video
Blossoms - How Long Will This Last video. Picture: YouTube/Blossoms

Things then start to get seriously weird - watch the video to find out.

Blossoms recently announced details of a UK tour for December:

BLOSSOMS 2018 UK TOUR DATES

Monday 3 December - O2 Academy 1, Glasgow

Tuesday 4 December - O2 Academy 1, Sheffield

Wednesday 5 December - Rock City, Nottingham

Friday 7 December - O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

Saturday 8 December - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Sunday 9 December - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 11 December - O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Wednesday 12 December - O2 Academy 1, Bristol

Thursday 13 December - O2 Brixton Academy, London

See https://www.blossomsband.co.uk/tour/ for full information and ticket links.

