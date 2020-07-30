Blossoms share photos in the studio while recording fourth album

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Reading Festival 2019. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Stockport five-piece have confirmed that the follow-up to Foolish Loving Spaces is officially in the works with studio pictures.

Blossoms have started recording their fourth studio album.

The Stockport five-piece - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have shared photos of themselves in the studio working on the follow-up to 2020's Foolish Loving Spaces.

See their photos, which they captioned: *#blossoms4".

So far, the band have achieved three Top 5 albums, scoring a No.1 with their self titled debut, a No.4 with its follow-up Cool Like You and another No.1 with their third album.

The Charlemagne outfit have also been keeping themselves very busy during lockdown by sharing a series of covers while in isolation.

Back in May they announced the performances would form a special covers album entitled Blossoms In Isolation.

Meanwhile, the band were set to tour their last album - which includes the likes of Your Girlfriend and The Keeper - later this year, but have been forced to move the dates again to 2021.

They wrote in a statement: "Hiya. Really sorry to have to do this again but due to the current COVID-19 situation around the world we’re having to reschedule our remaining UK tour dates..."

See Blossoms' rescheduled 2021 dates here:

Sat 20 March: Leicester O2 Academy

Sun 21 March: Cambridge Junction

Tues 23 March: Newcastle O2 Academy

Weds 24 March - Glasgow O2 Academy

Fri 26 March: Hull Bonus Arena

Sat 27 March: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 29 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tues 30 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Weds 31 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 2 April - Birmingham O2 Academy -

Sat 3 April - Manchester Arena -

