WATCH: Blossoms solve your Love Problems

The Stockport lads answer YOUR Foolish Loving Questions for Valentine's Day. See if they answered YOUR query here...

It's Valentine's Day, so we got your favourite Stockport five-piece to answer your love life problems. They're the ideal agony aunts, so we asked you to submit your issues via blossoms@radiox.co.uk, you did so in your droves.

Now Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock are going to sort out your romance issues. The team discuss lads that don't reply to messages... Emotional issues about cherry bakewell tarts... How to propose to your intended... and what do you d if you've bought tickets for you and your partner to see Blossoms' upcoming UK tour - but you've since split up?

Blossoms answer your love questions. Picture: Radio X

They're experts in the field as their new album, Foolish Loving Spaces, digs deep into the world of relationships. Is it unrequited love? Is it the ability to recognise that One True Love?

Let the Blossoms boys sort out your Valentine's Day woes!

Meanwhile, take a look at Blossoms in session at Radio X last week, when they visited Gordon Smart in the Evening Show studio to perform song tunes from Foolish Loving Spaces, in the week they bagged the Number 1 album in the UK...

See Blossoms' 2020 UK dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester