WATCH: Blossoms solve your Love Problems

14 February 2020, 17:09 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 17:34

The Stockport lads answer YOUR Foolish Loving Questions for Valentine's Day. See if they answered YOUR query here...

It's Valentine's Day, so we got your favourite Stockport five-piece to answer your love life problems. They're the ideal agony aunts, so we asked you to submit your issues via blossoms@radiox.co.uk, you did so in your droves.

Now Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock are going to sort out your romance issues. The team discuss lads that don't reply to messages... Emotional issues about cherry bakewell tarts... How to propose to your intended... and what do you d if you've bought tickets for you and your partner to see Blossoms' upcoming UK tour - but you've since split up?

Blossoms answer your love questions
Blossoms answer your love questions. Picture: Radio X

They're experts in the field as their new album, Foolish Loving Spaces, digs deep into the world of relationships. Is it unrequited love? Is it the ability to recognise that One True Love?

Let the Blossoms boys sort out your Valentine's Day woes!

Meanwhile, take a look at Blossoms in session at Radio X last week, when they visited Gordon Smart in the Evening Show studio to perform song tunes from Foolish Loving Spaces, in the week they bagged the Number 1 album in the UK...

See Blossoms' 2020 UK dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 March - Rock City, Nottingham
11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 March - Bath Forum, Bath
14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 March - The O2 Forum, London
18 March - The O2 Forum, London
19 March - The O2 Forum, London
21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Latest Videos

David Harbour returns as David Harbour in Stranger Things season 4 trailer

VIDEO: Stranger Things reveals Hopper is alive as David Harbour returns in season 4 trailer

News

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

TRNSMT Festival announce more huge acts for 2020

TRNSMT Festival 2020

The Chris Moyles Show catches Dan the thief in the act

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show catches Dan O'Connell 'the thief' in action

The Chris Moyles Show

Slowthai and Katherine Ryan attend NME Awards 2020 - Inside Ceremony

Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for "shameful actions" at NME awards, comedian responds

Music News

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce two festival warm-up shows for 2020

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Radio X

WATCH: Blossoms play new songs live in session at Radio X

Blossoms 2020

Blossoms score Number 1 in the UK album charts

Blossoms' Tom Ogden in the band's If This Is Real Life video

WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video

Tom Ogden from Blossoms at Community Festival

Blossoms' Foolish Loving Spaces album launch gigs: dates, venues & how to buy tickets