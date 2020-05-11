Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Which major events have been cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus? Which other tours and festivals are currently affected?

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus - or COVID-19 - have meant that many cities around the world are on lockdown and people are encouraged to practise "social distancing". With venues, theatres and cinemas all shutting up shop for the time being, this obviously has a huge impact on live music. Here are the latest major gigs, tours and festivals affected.

Kendal Calling Festival - Cancelled

The popular festival in the Lake District was due to take place betwee 30 July and 2 August, with Supergrass, Stereophonics and Foals headlining. Organisers say: “If you are able to keep hold of your ticket, we would ask that you do – your support will allow us to navigate this difficult period.

“For now we turn our attentions to 2021 and the festival gathering of a lifetime; we are working behind the scenes with artists and will be looking to announce 2021’s 15th (again!) birthday celebrations lineup in the coming weeks."

The Killers- postponed until 2021

The band's UK and Ireland tour in support of the new album Imploding The Mirage have been pushed back until next year. They say: "The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

DMA's - dates rescheduled

The Australian trio's huge Alexandra Palace show is still scheduled to take place on 23 October, as previously announced but their May tour has now been pushed back to October too.

The new dates are as follows:

14 October 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)

15 October University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)

17 October Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)

18 October Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)

23 October Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

Happy to announce our rescheduled May dates will be happening in October. All tickets still valid and more available at https://t.co/iRwZLrjAA3



Ireland..news to come



TRNSMT Festival - 2021 dates confirmed

The festival has also confirmed its dates for 2021 and said tickets can be rolled over - now they have confirmed that Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi will still headline next year.

Here it is… your TRNSMT 2021 line-up!

Primavera Sound - cancelled

The festivak was due to celebrate its 20th birthday this summer, but the next event will now take place in June 2021.

Kasabian in Leicester - cancelled

The band were due to play a huge hometown show at Leicester's Victoria Park on 20 June, but the ongoing crisis has forced the event to be cancelled. Kasabian say they are "gutted".

The 1975 - Finsbury Park show rescheduled

The band have confirmed the new date for the gig in the north London Park will take place on 10 July 2021.

Roskilde Festival - cancelled

Like Glastonbury, the Danish festival was to be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020. The organisers are "devastated" to cancel this year's event, adding "Though we feared this would happen, we have until now hoped that it wouldn’t end this way. However, the risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is too large when many people are gathered, and that consideration is by far the most important."

En trist besked. Der bliver ingen Roskilde Festival til sommer.



A sad message. There will be no Roskilde Festival this summer.



Liam Gallagher at Heaton Park - cancelled

The former Oasis star's homecoming show on Friday 12 June has been cancelled - along with Parklife festival which was due to take the following weekend. Liam tweeted: "We’re gonna have to wait to get together another time, it’ll taste so much sweeter when we finally do. Stay safe, wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch your ass and pick yer nose.”

Gerry Cimmaon - dares rescheduled

The Scottish singer-songwriter previously rescheduled some of his UK tour dates, which were due to support his Number 1 album The Bonny. Gerry has also pushed back his upcoming outdoor gigs, which included a huge homecoming date at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Rescheduled dates for NI/IRE and Hampden.

All Points East - cancelled

The festival - which was set to take place in London's Victoria Park this May with headliners in Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kwaftwerk and The Kooks and The Wombats - have now confirmed it cannot take place in 2020.

Neighbourhood Weekender - cancelled

The Warrington-based two-day festival was set to set to take place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May with headliners in Ian Brown and Catfish and The Bottlemen. It's been announced that the event will now take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September. Tickets remain valid for the new dates. Full ticket information is available at the festival's official site https://nbhdweekender.com/

Thank you all for your patience at this difficult time. Following government guidance on COVID-19, we have decided to postpone Neighbourhood Weekender to Sat 5 & Sun 6 September 2020.

Download Festival - cancelled

The annual celebration of rock was due to take place at Donington between 12 and 14 June, but has now been cancelled. Organisers say "Rest assured, we will be back next year." KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down were due to headline. The festival says: "We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year."

Isle Of Wight festival - cancelled

The event was due to take place in June, but has now been cancelled. Organisers say: "We’ll be back stronger than ever on the 17th-21st June 2021 and we hope to see you all again."

Elbow - rescheduled for Sep/Oct

The Bury band were due to take their new album, Giants Of All Sizes, out on tour at the end of March, but these shows have now been rescheduled for September and October. Tickets for the original dates will remain valid. The new itinerary looks like this:

Elbow UK Tour Dates 2020

17 September Hull, Bonus Arena (originally 8 April)

19 September Leeds, O2 Academy (originally 6 April)

20 September Leeds, O2 Academy (originally 7 April)

21 September Leicester, De Montfort Hall (originally 23 April)

23 September Manchester, O2 Apollo (originally 1 April)

24 September Manchester, O2 Apollo (originally 3 April)

25 September Manchester, O2 Apollo (originally 4 April)

29 September Newcastle, O2 Academy (originally 16 April)

30 September Newcastle, O2 Academy (originally 17 April)

1 October Glasgow, O2 Academy (tickets for both 13 and 14 April will be valid)

3 October Brighton, Centre (originally 24 April)

4 October Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (originally 18 April)

5 October Bournemouth, International Centre (originally 25 April)

8 October Portsmouth, Guildhall (originally 21 April)

10 October Plymouth, Pavilions (originally 20 April)

13 October Liverpool, Eventim Olympia (originally 31 March)

15 October Edinburgh, Usher Hall (originally 10 April)

16 October Edinburgh, Usher Hall (originally 11 April)

19 October London, Eventim Apollo (originally 27 April)

20 October London, Eventim Apollo (originally 28 April)

21 October London, Eventim Apollo (originally 29 April)



The show at Belfast, Waterfront Hall on 29 March will now take place on 28 June.

Full details are available at https://elbow.co.uk/

In recognition of the current situation in UK, all dates on elbow’s March and April UK tour will be rescheduled to Sept and Oct 2020. All tickets for the shows remain valid.



Blossoms - tour rescheduled for August

The Stockport band were due to take their new album Foolish Loving Spaces on tour in March, but these shows will now take place in August. Tickets for the original dates will still be valid.

Blossoms 2020 tour dates:

4 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

6 August - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

15 August - Leeds O2 Academy

19 August - Glasgow O2 Academy

21 August - Hull Bonus Arena

22 August - Manchester Arena

25 August - Newcastle O2 Academy

26 August - Birmingham O2 Academy

BST Hyde Park - cancelled

The annual series of shows in London's Hyde Park - which this year was to feature Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Little Mix among others - have issued a statement saying the dates have now been cancelled. They added: "We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021 and will be in touch about plans soon. In the meantime, please follow the advice and stay safe.""

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided not to go ahead with BST Hyde Park 2020. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/MlVFWx3o02



This Is Tomorrow Festival - postponed until August

The Newcastle festival, due to happen at the end of May will now take place on August 14-16 2020 with the line-up still intact, including headliners Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Royal Blood. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

This Is Tomorrow Festival. Picture: Press

Glastonbury Festival 2020 - cancelled/postponed

Despite announcing their final headliner only last week, Michael and Emily Eavis have announced that 2020 will be an "enforced fallow year" for the festival. Tickets sold for this year's event will "roll over" until the next, but all kinds of arrangements for those who have paid depsoits are in place - see www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk for all the details.

They added: "We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields."

Foo Fighters - US tour postponed

The band's Van Tour - which was due to kick off their 25th anniversary celebrations in April - has now been postponed until December. Dave Grohl wrote in a message: ""We f**kin' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check sh*t. The album is done and it's f**lin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise."

Biffy Clyro - ticket sales on hold

The Scottish trio have delayed ticket sales for their UK, European and Australian dates, which were due to start in September and go all the way through to January 2021. In a statement, the band said: "While the dates and venues remain unaffected, we feel that due to the current uncertainty the time is not right to make tickets available."

The Killers - ticket sales on hold

The Las Vegas band have also halted ticket sales for their 2020 late summer/autumn tour dates over the outbreak. The shows were set kick off in Denver on 18 August and end in Detroit on 10 October, before heading to Australia in November, then Mexico in December.

"In addition, once we go on sale, we will be providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organisations who help people whose service industry jobs are impacted by the Coronavirus in each of our tour cities.

"We are taking this personally."

Record Store Day 2020 - postponed until

The annual celebration of vinyl and music in all its physical forms was pushed back to 20 June from the original date of 18 April. However, with the lockdown continuing, the event will now take place over three weekends in the autumn: "Thee titles on the RSD 2020 official list will be available from independent record shops on one of the three following RSD “Drop” Dates: Saturday 29th August, Saturday 26th September and Saturday 24th October" say organisers

The Who - rescheduled for 2021

The legendary duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have postponed their UK and Ireland dates - plus a show as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series of dates at the Royal Albert Hall - until later in the year. The shows have now been rescheduled until March 2021. Daltrey said: "It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic." The new dates are:

Friday 5 March 2021 3 Arena Dublin

Monday 8 March 2021 M&S Bank Liverpool

Wednesday 10 March 2021 SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 12 March 2021 Utilita Newcastle

Monday 15 March 2021 First Direct Arena Leeds

Wednesday 17 March 2021 RWA Birmingham

Monday 22 March 2021 SSE Arena Wembley

Wednesday 24 March 2021 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 27 March 2021 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Monday 29 March 2021 Manchester Arena

Coachella

Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott were set to headline, has been officially postponed until October.

The festival will now take place from 9 to 11 October and from 23 to 25 October 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Goldenvoice wrote: "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns".

