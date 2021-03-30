Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

The One In The Woods is among the boutique festivals taking place in 2021. Picture: Press/The One In The Woods

By Jenny Mensah

As tickets for large, mainstream festivals sell out fast, here's our rundown of smaller events taking place and how buy tickets.

The Government's roadmap to easing lockdown, which included plans to scrap social distancing by 21 June, led major music festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Latitude to confirm their plans this year.

As tickets sell out fast for the biggest events in the British calendar, music lovers are turning towards smaller events to nab a different kind of experience.

Whether you're looking for a one-dayer or going for the full glamping experience, small or boutique festivals are becoming more popular than ever.

So which boutique festivals will be taking place in 2021 and are tickets still available? Get our rundown of some of the events confirmed for this year so far.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Gisburne Park Pop-Up: 27 May 2021, Lancashire

Save the Rave: 26 June 2021, Victoria Park, Southport

Digbeth Disco Festival: 3 July 2021. Lab11 Birmingham

Noisily Festival: 8-11 July 2021, Leicester

The One in the Woods: 17 & 18 July 2021, Liverpool

Wonderwood Festival: 24 July 2021, Valiant’s Farm, Preston

On The Beach: 24 & 25 July 2021, Brighton Beach, Brighton

Hastings Reggae Festival: 31 July 2021, The Oval, Hastings

Playground Festival: 30 July -1 August, Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow

Wilderness: 5-8 August 2021, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

RTRN II DANCE: 29 August, Clapham Common, London

Cross The Tracks: 5 September 2021, Brockwell Park, London

Highest Point - 3 & 4 September, Williamson Park, Lancaster

One Island: 3-5th September 2021, Osea Island, Essex

ZENfest: 4 September 2021, Kelvedon Hall, Essex

Hide & Seek: 4 September 2021, Macclesfield, Cheshire

Cream Classical on the Waterfront: 18th September, Liverpool

One Out Festival: 25 September 2021, Surrey

The Weekender Festival - 24 & 25 September 2021 , Newnham Park, Plymouth

Project 72: 24 - 26 September 2021, Pontins Camber Sands

Terminal V: 30 & 31 October 2021, Edinburgh

READ MORE: Glastonbury tease Live At Worthy Farm event with mysterious trailer

Get a break down of some of the small and boutique events below...

Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Save the Rave - 26th June, Victoria Park, Southport

Angie Brown is among the acts set for Save The Rave 2021. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Southport’s Victoria Park is being taken over in full all-day day-party style, with everything from Street Food stalls, pop-up prosecco bars, stage performers and huge visuals. The 90s themed festival will be brand-new for 2021 with Living Joy, Angie Brown, Shades of Rhythm and N-Trance among some of the headliners.

Noisily Festival: 8-11 July 2021, Leicester

Leicester's Noisily Festival is among those returning in 2021. Picture: Press/Noisily Festival

The Line-up for the Leicester festival includes Frankey & Sandrino, Atlantik, Hidden Empire, Aidan Doherty, Life and Tim Englhardt. Weekend tickets are currently sold out, but fans are encouraged to join the waiting list at noisilyfestival.com.

Wilderness: 5-8 August 2021, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Wilderness Festival will return in 2021. Picture: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

The four-day boutique festival in Oxfordshire returns for 2021 with an offering which spans music, the arts, food and wellbeing. The 2021 line-up is yet to be announced, but you can find out everything about the festival so far at wildernessfestival.com.

ZENFest: 4 September 2021, Kelvedon Hall, Essex

ZENFest returns for 2021. Picture: Press/ZENFest

ZENFest will return this year to build on its already cultured and boutique experience with a brand new and stunning location in the rolling green landscapes of Essex's Kelvedon Hall. The secret hideaway will see performances from the likes of Richy Ahmed, Anotr and Rossi.

Final release general admission tickets are still available here.

Cross The Tracks: 5 September 2021, Brockwell Park, London

Lianne La Havas will play Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Suhaimi Abdullah/Singapore GP via Getty Images

The likes of Lianne La Havas, The Cinematic Orchestra and En Vogue are set for the day festival, which takes place at London's Brockwell park.

Tickets are now sold out for the event.

Terminal V: 30 & 31 October 2021, Edinburgh

Terminal V in Edinburgh will return in 2021. Picture: Press/Terminal V

Terminal V: Halloween is set to be a stunning spooktacular at the usual home of Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh. The line-up includes Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Floorplan, Kornel Kovacs, Robert Hood (LIVE), Solardo, Sven Vath, Fjaak, Tale of Us, The Blessed Madonna, Octo Octa, Honey Dijon, Ben UFO, Avalon Emerson, Helena Hauff, Derrick Carter, Rebuke, Eats Everything, Mike Servito, Moxie, Man Power, Shanti Celeste and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit terminalv.co.uk to find out more.

READ MORE: The Streets to play week of gigs to mark end of lockdown