The Global Awards 2019 - vote for the winners now!
6 February 2019, 00:00 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 00:42
Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Blossoms and more are all shortlisted for this year's ceremony - vote for your favourites here!
You’ve voted in your thousands and we can now reveal the shortlist of artists in this year’s Global Awards with Very.co.uk.
Arctic Monkeys get a nod in Best Group, while the Best Indie category sees the Monkeys go head to head with Blossoms, Florence + The Machine, Jade Bird and Stereophonics.
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.
Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including Stockport’s very own indie rock superstars, Blossoms. Also performing on the night will be the world’s biggest girl band Little Mix, chart-topping British artist Anne-Marie and the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang.Just added to the bill are chart-topping producer, Mark Ronson, and the incredibly talented Mabel.
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk - Shortlist nominees
Best Song with Metro (public vote)
5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Best Group (public vote)
5 Seconds Of Summer
Arctic Monkeys
Little Mix
Maroon 5
Take That
Best Male
Calvin Harris
Liam Payne
Mark Ronson
Olly Murs
Post Malone
Best Female
Anne-Marie
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Jess Glynne
Best British Artist or Group
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
Jess Glynne
Little Mix
Rudimental
The LBC Award
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.
Rising Star Award (public vote)
Ava Max
Ella Mai
Halsey
Keala Settle
Rak-Su
Best Classical Artist
Bryn Terfel
Jess Gillam
Lang Lang
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku-Kanneh Mason
Most Played Song
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.
Mass Appeal Award
Jess Glynne
Lady Gaga
Olly Murs
Sam Smith
Take That
Social Media Superstar (public vote)
Cardi B
Colleen Ballinger
Halsey
Joe Sugg
Zara Larsson
Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)
Drake
Ella Mai
Khalid
Travis Scott
Tyga
Best Indie
Arctic Monkeys
Blossoms
Florence + the Machine
Jade Bird
Stereophonics
Best Pop
5 Seconds Of Summer
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
Liam Payne
Little Mix