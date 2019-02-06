The Global Awards 2019 - vote for the winners now!

The Global Awards 2019. Picture: Global

Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Blossoms and more are all shortlisted for this year's ceremony - vote for your favourites here!

You’ve voted in your thousands and we can now reveal the shortlist of artists in this year’s Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

Arctic Monkeys get a nod in Best Group, while the Best Indie category sees the Monkeys go head to head with Blossoms, Florence + The Machine, Jade Bird and Stereophonics.

To vote for your favourites, simply download the Global Player app or visit https://vote.global.com

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

For full event terms and conditions, please click here

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including Stockport’s very own indie rock superstars, Blossoms. Also performing on the night will be the world’s biggest girl band Little Mix, chart-topping British artist Anne-Marie and the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang.Just added to the bill are chart-topping producer, Mark Ronson, and the incredibly talented Mabel.



Blossoms in 2018. Picture: Press

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk - Shortlist nominees

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey

Keala Settle

Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist

Bryn Terfel

Jess Gillam

Lang Lang

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku-Kanneh Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga

Olly Murs

Sam Smith

Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B

Colleen Ballinger

Halsey

Joe Sugg

Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms

Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix