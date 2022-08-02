Blossoms announce 2022 UK & Ireland tour
2 August 2022, 12:12 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 12:25
The Stockport five-piece will set out on dates in November and December this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Blossoms have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022.
The Stockport outfit will take their Ribbon Around The Bomb album on the road with dates which include two nights at Manchester's O2 Apollo and a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton.
Taking to social media, they said: "We’re beyond excited to announce that we’ll be heading back out on tour this November/December! We haven’t played a tour with as many dates as this for quite some time and there’s a few places in there we’ve never performed in, which is gonna make this extra special… we can’t wait to see you! Love Tom, Joe, Charlie, Josh & Myles!"
The band also shared a video announcing the news, which saw them reworking the words to their infectious Your Girlfriend hit.
Get the full dates here and find out how to buy a tickets.
What are Blossoms 2022 UK & Ireland dates?
- 11th November – Bristol – O2 Academy
- 12th November – Nottingham – Rock City
- 13th November – Aylesbury – Waterside Theatre
- 15th November – Cambridge – Corn Exchange
- 16th November – Portsmouth – Guildhall
- 18th November – Exeter University – Great Hall
- 19th November – Bournemouth – O2 Academy
- 20th November – Newcastle – O2 City Hall
- 22nd November – Glasgow – O2 Academy
- 23rdNovember – Edinburgh – O2 Academy
- 25th November – Doncaster – Dome
- 26th November – Cardiff University – Great Hall
- 27th November – Liverpool University – The Mountford Hall
- 29th November – Birmingham – O2 Academy
- 30th November – Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
- 2nd December – Brighton – Dome
- 3rd December – London – O2 Academy Brixton
- 5th December – Belfast – Telegraph
- 6th December – Dublin – Olympia Theatre
- 8th December – Manchester – O2 Apollo
- 9th December – Manchester – O2 Apollo
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Blossoms' dates go on sale on Friday 5th August at 9am here.
The pre-sale starts on Wednesday 3rd August at 9am here.
READ MORE: Blossoms share Live At Sefton Park album
READ MORE: Blossoms cover Harry Styles' As It Was