Blossoms announce 2022 UK & Ireland tour

2 August 2022, 12:12 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 12:25

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece will set out on dates in November and December this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Blossoms have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022.

The Stockport outfit will take their Ribbon Around The Bomb album on the road with dates which include two nights at Manchester's O2 Apollo and a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Taking to social media, they said: "We’re beyond excited to announce that we’ll be heading back out on tour this November/December! We haven’t played a tour with as many dates as this for quite some time and there’s a few places in there we’ve never performed in, which is gonna make this extra special… we can’t wait to see you! Love Tom, Joe, Charlie, Josh & Myles!"

The band also shared a video announcing the news, which saw them reworking the words to their infectious Your Girlfriend hit.

Get the full dates here and find out how to buy a tickets.

Tom Ogden of Blossoms
Blossoms are heading out on UK and Ireland tour dates . Picture: Jon Mo Photography

What are Blossoms 2022 UK & Ireland dates?

  • 11th November – Bristol – O2 Academy
  • 12th November – Nottingham – Rock City
  • 13th November – Aylesbury – Waterside Theatre
  • 15th November – Cambridge – Corn Exchange
  • 16th November – Portsmouth – Guildhall
  • 18th November – Exeter University – Great Hall
  • 19th November – Bournemouth – O2 Academy
  • 20th November – Newcastle – O2 City Hall
  • 22nd November – Glasgow – O2 Academy
  • 23rdNovember – Edinburgh – O2 Academy
  • 25th November – Doncaster – Dome
  • 26th November – Cardiff University – Great Hall
  • 27th November – Liverpool University – The Mountford Hall
  • 29th November – Birmingham – O2 Academy
  • 30th November – Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
  • 2nd December – Brighton – Dome
  • 3rd December – London – O2 Academy Brixton
  • 5th December – Belfast – Telegraph
  • 6th December – Dublin – Olympia Theatre
  • 8th December – Manchester – O2 Apollo
  • 9th December – Manchester – O2 Apollo

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Blossoms' dates go on sale on Friday 5th August at 9am here.

The pre-sale starts on Wednesday 3rd August at 9am here.

