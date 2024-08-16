Blink-182 fan goes viral for epic onstage First Date lyric fail

Blink 182's Tom DeLonge at Lollapalooza Brazil 2024. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The fan, who was invited on stage at a recent gig, appeared to not know the words to the band's 2001 single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Blink-182 fan has gone viral after a disastrous attempt to recite one of their most famous songs on stage.

The pop-punk trio are currently on the North American leg of their One More Time tour and footage from a recent gig saw a fan invited up on stage to help perform their First Date single.

However she didn't make it very far into the song before it became clear that she wasn't familiar with the 2001 single, which featured on band's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket album and appeared to be singing the lyrics to All The Small Things instead.

The band - comprised of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - mostly took it in good humour with DeLonge - who usually takes lead vocals on the track, finally taking the mic back for the second verse.

Watch the moment, which was shared on Blink-182 Italia, below:

TikTok users in the followers were less than impressed by the rendition.

Retired emo wrote: "I WAS THERE you guys it was so much worse in person"

Calks added: "just imagining the people in the crowd with this as their favourite song having it performed to them like this".

Frankie Espinoza wrote: "new fans are just wild for not knowing the og tracks"

One fan recalled a classic episode of Family Guy, with a comment, which read: "This reminds me of Family Guy when Lois didn't know any KISS song so she sang gibberish."

However, one fan stood up for the fan, writing: "Look…sometimes when you get in front of a crowd, you forget lyrics cuz you are so in your head. It’s happened to me before".

READ MORE:

Remind yourself of what the song should sound like here:

blink-182 - First Date (Official Video)

Hopefully they'll be no fan hiccups on-stage hiccups when Blink-182 return to the UK next week.

The Miss You rockers are set for a headline performance at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where they will top the alongside Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again..

Also playing the festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August, are the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, Bleachers, Pendulum and many many more...

READ MORE: