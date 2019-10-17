Biffy Clyro "waiting for the call" to headline Glastonbury Festival

Biffy Clyro Perform At The Roundhouse, London. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

Simon Neil and co have revealed they're ready for the call to headline the famous Somerset festival's iconic Pyramid Stage.

Biffy Clyro are "waiting for the call" to headline Glastonbury, as they say they're keen to take the top spot at the Somerset festival.

The Balance, Not Symmetry rockers - who are made up of Simon Neil and brothers Ben and James Johnston - have topped the bill at several festivals around the UK but although they've played at Glastonbury before, they've never held the top spot at the iconic festival.

And they've now said they're "ready" to take on the challenge, as they joked their phones are switched on and waiting to receive the phone call offering them the slot.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at London's Roundhouse on Wednesday (16 October), James said: "My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready."

However, if the Wolves of Winter rockers have joked about setting up their own Biffy Clyro weekend, James joked they might struggle with getting a line-up together because the bands they like are "deeply unpopular".

While Biffy have admitted to not getting the call, other bands we can also rule out of headlining Glastonbury 2020 are Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

According to BBC reporter Steve Knibbs, who attended the Cheltenham Literary Festival where Emily Eavis spoke last weekend, the organiser said Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin "are not playing #Glastonbury50 but there will be a few surprises".

Meanwhile, the ballot for a chance to buy one of 50 pairs of Glastonbury tickets has opened this month.

The 50 winning entrants will be contacted via their registered contact details in early November with details of how to book their tickets.

However, before you go getting your whole syndicate to enter your details, the festival states: "Please note duplicate entries or registrations with existing ticket bookings will be excluded."

THE BALLOT IS NOW OPEN UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2019 AT 5PM

Organisers also confirmed when festival-goers would be expected to pay their full balance by and when the April resales will take place.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

Coach and ticket packages SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

However, music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy coach and general tickets during the April resale. The dates of this are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

Plus, the festival has announced a special ticket ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Foals to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

While Fleetwood and Led Zep have now been ruled out of playing the epic festival, last week saw Diana Ross confirmed as the first act to play the event.