Glastonbury Festival announces Diana Ross for Sunday Legends slot in 2020

Diana Ross performing live in 2005. Picture: Oliver Gutfleisch/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The Motown singer will be following in the footsteps of Kylie and Barry Gibb in performing at the 50th anniversary festival next June.

Diana Ross will play the Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury next year. The US singer, best known for her years as one of the Supremes and for a solo career with the Motown label and beyond, will perform on the Pyramids Stage on the Sunday afternoon at the 50th anniversary of the festival in June 2020.

The festival announced the news on their social media channels on Thursday morning (10 October). They posted: "We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at #Glastonbury2020"

Festival organiser Emily Eavis commented: "I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.”

The superstar tweeted that the appearance at the festival was "a dream come true".

This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love. #Glastonbury2020 @GlastoFest pic.twitter.com/Zt0Ylt7TmK — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) October 10, 2019

Last year, Kylie Minogue performed on the Sunday afternoon at the Pyramid Stage and received the highest viewing figures from fans watching the festival on TV and online. Other artists to perform in the slot have included Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey.

The Supremes live onstage in 1968. Picture: RB/Redferns/Getty Images

Formed in 1959, The Supremes were best known for their work with the Motown label in Detroit, including Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Stop! In the Name of Love, You Can't Hurry Love and You Keep Me Hangin' On. When Ross went solo in 1970, she forged a successful solo career with hits like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down, I’m Coming Out and Chain Reaction.

The news comes as Glastonbury announce a ballot for fans to have the opportunity to buy tickets to the 50th anniversary festival after the event sold out last weekend.

The line-up for the 50th anniversary festival, which takes place between 24 and 28 June 2020, is yet to be announced, but current rumours suggest that Sir Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and Sir Elton John are all in the frame to appear on the Pyramid Stage next summer.