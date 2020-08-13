Biffy Clyro to talk through A Celebration Of Endings album on Radio X

13 August 2020, 06:00

Biffy Clyro 2020
Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Ash Roberts/Warnes Press

Simon Neil will be joining John Kennedy on X-Posure this Friday to discuss the band's ninth studio album.

Biffy Clyro have returned with their ninth album, A Celebration Of Endings.

Originally slated for a May release date, the album will now be available from 14 August 2020. It's the follow-up to their 2019 soundtrack album Balance Not Symmetry.

To mark the release of the new Biffy epic, Simon Neil will be talking to the most trusted man in music, Radio X's John Kennedy, about each and every track on the album on the day of its release.

You'll be able to hear how Radio X favourites like Instant History and Tiny Indoor Fireworks developed from basic ideas and inspirations into fully-ffledged bangers.

The X-Posure special comes the night before Biffy play a special streamed gig live from Glasgow. "The band will perform across different set ups within the venue to create a unique and truly special experience," says a statement.

Neil recently told Radio X that Tiny Indoor Fireworks was about "trying to do your best when everything you seem to do is wrong"

He went on: "There's a line in the song like, 'I can't do right for doing wrong,' and that's kinda what the song's about, but it's about retaining the positivity, about praying for the better days."

The Biffy Clyro X-Posure album playback starts at 11pm on Friday 14 August on Radio X.

You can listen live or via catch-up on Global Player here

Radio X is also available on 104.9 Fm in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK and via www.radiox.co.uk.

