Biffy Clyro play stunning acoustic show in East London church

The trio performed a stripped-back set for Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard last night. Here's how you can watch highlights on Global Player.

Biffy Clyro played a stunning set at a Hackney church in East London on Thursday night (10th March).

The special gig, which was part of our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard series, saw the Scottish trio give an unforgettable performance, which included songs from their amazing career - from Machines to Many Of Horror.

Simon Neil onstage at St John Church in Hackney. 10th March 2022. Picture: Callum Baker

Taking to the stage, singer and guitarist Simon Neil said: "It's a pleasure to be here," before kicking things off with Instant History - the first cut to be taken from their 2020 A Celebration Endings album.

James Johnston performing onstage at St John at Hackney, 10th March 2022. Picture: Callium Baker

The trio - completed by bassist James Johnston and drummer Ben Johnston, alongside their touring musicians - followed up the defiant track with Opposites favourite (and fitting choice for their surroundings) Biblical, which ended with a brief glimpse of the riff from Nirvana's Come As You Are.

Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro, onstage at St John Church, Hackney. Picture: Callum Baker

The set also saw the Scottish rockers give their more recent tracks an outing, playing Haru Urara and Existed from 2021's The Myth Of The Happily Ever After and Tiny Indoor Fireworks from the album released a year before, A Celebration Of Endings.

Shadows of the band were thrown across the white walls of the 18th century Anglican Church as chants of "Mon The Biff!" rang out across the room.

The fervent crowd dutifully sang along with every word, especially when it came to fan favourites in Black Chandelier and and Machines, to which Simon Neil said: "You sound beautiful tonight. We've missed hearing you."

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

"It's nice to be together again isn't it?" said the frontman, before the band launched into their Opposite single and performed a haunting performance of their Ellipsis ballad Re-arrange.

The night was capped off by a moving performance of the Only Revolutions classic Bubbles, before Biffy led the crowd in a singalong of their iconic hit single Many of Horror.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

St John at Hackney is an 18th century Anglican Church, and a group of fans and lucky competition winners were able to watch the gig in a unique and evocative space.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard - setlist

Instant History (from A Celebration Of Endings)

(from A Celebration Of Endings) Biblical (from Opposites)

(from Opposites) Haru Urara (from The Myth Of The Happily Ever After)

(from The Myth Of The Happily Ever After) Black Chandelier (from Opposites)

(from Opposites) Existed (from The Myth Of The Happily Ever After)

(from The Myth Of The Happily Ever After) Machines (from Puzzle)

(from Puzzle) Tiny Indoor Fireworks (from A Celebration Of Endings)

(from A Celebration Of Endings) Opposite (from Opposites album)

(from Opposites album) Re-arrange (from Ellipsis)

(from Ellipsis) Space (from A Celebration Of Endings)

(from A Celebration Of Endings) Small Wishes (from Ellipsis)

(from Ellipsis) Bubbles (from Only Revolutions)

(from Only Revolutions) Many Of Horror (from Only Revolutions)

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard came after a summer of large-scale outdoor shows for the group and once again allowed listeners to experience one of the UK's biggest bands in a tiny room.

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard which has featured live and virtual gigs, including The Vaccines’ first live performance in nearly two years, last summer.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

The Hackney gig was the trio's last UK show before they head to North America for their first US dates in five years. Biffy Clyro will headline the huge Download Festival on Sunday 12th June.

The trio recently released a documentary about the making of the album The Myth Of The Happily Every After, titled Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons Of Scotland.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

How to watch Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

