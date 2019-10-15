Fleetwood Mac Glastonbury talks 'broke down due to money,' claims insider

According to reports, a source has said Mick Fleetwood was up to headline the festival with the cash on offer, but the legendary rockers "didn't feel it was worthwhile".

Fleetwood Mac reportedly won't be playing Glastonbury due to money issues.

This month saw organiser Emily Eavis confirm that neither Led Zeppelin nor the Landslide legends would be playing the festival in 2020.

However, rumours are beginning to swirl that the band were in talks to play the Somerset festival and all of them except Mick Fleetwood felt the money offered wasn't enough.

A festival insider told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Fleetwood Mac have been approached several times over the years and it has never happened.

"But Michael is a huge fan and really, really wanted to make it work. He knew getting them on board for the 50th anniversary would be extra special and conversations were positive."

The source continued: "They even hinted at it on stage when they played Wembley in June, joking to fans they still had, ‘a big field to play’ at ‘a rained-out festival in England next year’.

"But ultimately, while Mick Fleetwood was up for it with the money on offer, other members didn’t feel it was worthwhile."

This year has indeed seen the rockers toying with fans as they appeared to tease an appearance at the festival this year.

Back in June this year, the Dreams rockers played a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium, where they played a career-spanning set of their greatest hits.

However, tweets begun emerging which reported the band told the crowd they still "had a big field to play".

Meanwhile others claimed that the band made reference to "a rained out festival in England next year".

Either way, Eavis has squashed any rumours that the Little Lies legends will be there, telling the crowds at the Cheltenham Literature Festival that they will not be playing Glastonbury's 50th anniversary but there will be some surprises in store.

Meanwhile, the ballot for a chance to buy one of 50 pairs of Glastonbury tickets has opened.

The 50 winning entrants will be contacted via their registered contact details in early November with details of how to book their tickets.

However, before you go getting your whole syndicate to enter your details, the festival states: "Please note duplicate entries or registrations with existing ticket bookings will be excluded."

Organisers have also confirmed when festival-goers would be expected to pay their full balance by and when the April resales will take place.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

Coach and ticket packages SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

However, music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy coach and general tickets during the April resale. The dates of this are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

Plus, the festival has announced a special ticket ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Foals to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

While Fleetwood and Led Zep have now been ruled out of playing the epic festival, last week saw Diana Ross confirmed as the first act to play the event.