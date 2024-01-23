Ozzy Osbourne to play two more shows "to say goodbye" to his fans

By Jenny Mensah

According to his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness will play two homecoming shows in Villa Park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ozzy Osbourne wants to play a two more shows as a farewell to his fans.

The Black Sabbath legend announced back in 2023 that he would have to retire from touring due to his health, but his wife Sharon Osbourne has revealed he's keen to put on a couple of goodbye shows for his biggest fans.



Speaking at her live show at London's The Fortune Theatre on Sunday night (21.01.24), Sharon - who shares three children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39 and Jack, 38, with Ozzy - said: "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye'."

"His voice is still absolutely perfect," she added. "And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy."

Sharon also revealed the shows would be homecoming gigs at a very fitting venue, adding: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from."

Ozzy Osbourne first announced that he would have to cancel his European and UK tour dates at the start of last year, sharing a statement with his fans.



Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans.

"As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

He added: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required".

He concluded: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

However, by December last year, the Crazy Train rocker admitted he was determined to perform again if he was able to.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will.



"But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really [annoyed] with myself, the doctors, and the world.

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Watch Ozzy Osbourne make a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony