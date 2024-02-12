Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024: Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor & Ozzy Osbourne among nominees

Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor and Lenny Kravitz are among the artists nominated for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Get the full shortlist of artists in the running to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2024.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its shortlist for 2024.

Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor Jane's Addiction and Lenny Kravitz are among the acts to receive a nomination for the honour, which sees artists inducted in a star-studded ceremony each year.

Ozzy Osbourne, who was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of Black Sabbath in 2006, is now nominated as a solo artist in his own right.

The Prince of Darkness said of the news: "I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined.

"After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

The likes of Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Sade, Mary J. Blige also receive a nod this year. See the full list of nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 below.

Fans can cast a vote for their favourite nominees in the Induction Fan Vote, sponsored by Qoboz.

Last year saw the likes of Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Missy Elliot receive the prestigious honour. in a ceremony, which included performances from and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as special guest appearances by two-time Inductee Stevie Nicks, 1994 Inductee Elton John, 2021 Inductee LL Cool J.

Inductees for the class of 2024 will be announced in late April, while the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this autumn, with the with date still to be announced.

John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

"Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Who's nominated for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

Who was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023?

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius