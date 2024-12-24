Paul McCartney teases new solo album could be released in 2025

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles legend revealed his album plans in a Q&A, which was published on his website.

Sir Paul McCartney is working on a new solo album.

The Beatles legend published a Q+A on his official website on Sunday (22nd December revealing that he'd like to finish "an album" next year.

When one fan asked the Hey Jude singer if he had any "New Year's Resolutions for 2025," Macca replied: "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs."

He concluded: "So, how's about that? 'My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album!' How about that for a teaser? You can do it, Paul!"

McCartney's last solo album was 2020's McCartney III, the long-awaited follow-up to the series, which began with 1970's McCartney I and 1980's McCartney II.

The news of new music comes after the 82-year-old musician wrapped up his 2024 Got Back Tour with two dates at The O2, London.

His final show of the year saw the legend play with his long-lost Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was recovered earlier this year after being lost for five decades.

Soon after, Macca welcomed Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood onto the stage to join him for a rendition of iconic Beatles single Get Back.

The star-studded show also featured a mini Beatles reunion, with Ringo Starr joining McCartney on the drums for a rendition of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) as well as an electrifying version of Helter Skelter.

The onstage performance provided the highlight for over two hours of music, which saw Macca play a stunning 36-song set, made up of Beatles classics, Wings hits and his own solo tracks.

Paul McCartney closed his Got Back tour last night in London.



Ringo Starr joined him on stage to play Sgt. Pepper and Helter Skelter. pic.twitter.com/5aVqqUcZXQ — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) December 20, 2024

