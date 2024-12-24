Paul McCartney teases new solo album could be released in 2025

24 December 2024, 01:19 | Updated: 24 December 2024, 02:34

Paul McCartney in 2024
Paul McCartney in 2024. Picture: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles legend revealed his album plans in a Q&A, which was published on his website.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Paul McCartney is working on a new solo album.

The Beatles legend published a Q+A on his official website on Sunday (22nd December revealing that he'd like to finish "an album" next year.

When one fan asked the Hey Jude singer if he had any "New Year's Resolutions for 2025," Macca replied: "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs."

He concluded: "So, how's about that? 'My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album!' How about that for a teaser? You can do it, Paul!"

McCartney's last solo album was 2020's McCartney III, the long-awaited follow-up to the series, which began with 1970's McCartney I and 1980's McCartney II.

Read more:

The news of new music comes after the 82-year-old musician wrapped up his 2024 Got Back Tour with two dates at The O2, London.

His final show of the year saw the legend play with his long-lost Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was recovered earlier this year after being lost for five decades.

Soon after, Macca welcomed Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood onto the stage to join him for a rendition of iconic Beatles single Get Back.

The star-studded show also featured a mini Beatles reunion, with Ringo Starr joining McCartney on the drums for a rendition of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) as well as an electrifying version of Helter Skelter.

The onstage performance provided the highlight for over two hours of music, which saw Macca play a stunning 36-song set, made up of Beatles classics, Wings hits and his own solo tracks.

Read more:

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles in October 1968: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney at The Beatles' "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X Record Of The Year 2024

Radio X Record Of The Year 2024: how to listen

Blossoms present their highlights of 2024, including Coldplay at Glastonbury, the Oasis reunion and a famous hippo.

Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Linkin Park, Fontaines D.C. and Sam Fender

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party

The 25 best albums of 2024

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2024 and they're all available on Global Player

The best podcasts of 2024