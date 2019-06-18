Paul McCartney's best lyrics

18 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 06:01

Paul McCartney in 1985
Paul McCartney in 1985. Picture: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

On 18 June, we wish Happy Birthday to Sir Fab Macca Thumbs Aloft! And the former Beatle is still touring, so let's celebrate his genius with his finest words of wisdom...

  1. “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me... Speaking words of wisdom, let it be”

    Let It Be, The Beatles, 1970

  2. “But if this ever-changing world in which we’re living makes you give in and cry… Say live and let die.”

    Live And Let Die, Paul McCartney & Wings, 1973

  3. “And in the end… the love you take is equal to the love you make”

    The End, The Beatles, 1969

  4. “Bright are the stars that shine, dark is the sky… I know this love of mine will never die. And I love her”

    And I Love Her, The Beatles, 1964

  5. “Yesterday all my troubles seemed so far away… Now it looks as though they're here to stay. Oh I believe in yesterday.”

    Yesterday, The Beatles, 1965

  6. “But as for me, I still remember how it was before… and I am holding back the tears no more”

    Here Today, Paul McCartney, 1982

  7. “And don't you know that it's just you, hey Jude, you'll do / The movement you need is on your shoulder”

    Hey Jude, The Beatles, 1968

  8. “You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs / I look around me and I see it isn't so.”

    Silly Love Songs, Paul McCartney & Wings, 1976

  9. “And in her eyes you see nothing / No sign of love behind the tears / Cried for no one / A love that should have lasted years.”

    For No One, The Beatles, 1966

  10. “Maybe I'm amazed at the way you love me all the time / And maybe I'm afraid of the way I love you”

    Maybe I’m Amazed, Paul McCartney, 1970

  11. “Blackbird singing in the dead of night… Take these broken wings and learn to fly”

    Blackbird, The Beatles, 1968

  12. “All the lonely people… Where do they all belong?”

    Eleanor Rigby, The Beatles, 1966

  13. “It was written that I would love you, from the moment I opened my eyes”

    Calico Skies, Paul McCartney, 1997

  14. “Someday when we're dreaming / Deep in love, not a lot to say / Then we will remember / Things we said today,”

    Things We Said Today, The Beatles, 1964

