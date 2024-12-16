Watch Paul McCartney perform Wonderful Christmastime in Manchester

Paul McCartney in 2024. Picture: Press

The Beatles legend treated fans at the Co-op Live in Manchester to a rare performance of his 1979 festive track.

Paul McCartney gave an rare and special performance Wonderful Christmastime this weekend.

The Beatles legend played a duo of dates at Co-op Live, Manchester, as part of his 2024 Got Back tour and on Saturday (14th December), he dusted off his festive hit for the first time in six years.

The rare live rendition came complete with on-stage little helpers from the You Should Be Dancing Theatre Academy, who sang and bopped along to the song and finished with a flourish of fake snow, which filled the arena.

See a clip of the performance, which was shared by the new Manchester venue below:

Macca returned to the stage a following night (Sunday 15th December) where he treated Manchester fans to another rendition of the festive hit, which he's only performed a handful of times in his entire career.

Wonderful Christmastime was recorded for McCartney's 1980 sophomore solo album McCartney II.

The song, which was released just head of Christmas in November 1979, marked the legend's fist solo single in eight years and peaked at number six on the UK Singles Chart!

Watch the original video for Macca's original Christmas single below:

Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime

The Liverpool legend also treated fans to hits from across his six-decade-plus career, including Beatles favourites Can't By Me Love, Love Me Do, Blackbird, Lady Madonna, Something, Get Back, Let It Be, Hey Jude and their ground-breaking 2023 single Now and Then.

Also on the setlist were Wings hits such as Live and Let Die, Band on the Run and Jet alongside his solo classics such as Maybe I'm Amazed, My Valentine and his 2018 single Come On to Me.

Paul McCartney finishes his string of gigs this year with two dates at The O2, London this Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th December.

See the remainder of Paul McCartney's 2024 dates:

Wednesday 18th December - The O2, London, UK

Thursday 19th December - The O2, London, UK

Paul McCartney - Get Back

