Paul McCartney wraps up 2024 Got Back Tour with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood at The O2, London

20 December 2024, 15:36

Paul McCartney joined by Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood
Paul McCartney joined by Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood at The O2 London . Picture: MPL Communications / MJ Kim

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles legend was joined by his former bandmate Ringo Starr for his last performance of the year as well as The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul McCartney played the second of two shows at The O2, London on Thursday (19th December), where he treated the crowds to very special guests Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

The surviving members of The Beatles reunited for the final stop on Macca's Got Back 2024 Tour, and treated fans to renditions of two the Fab Four's classics.

First up, Macca brought out his beloved long-lost Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was recovered earlier this year after being lost for five decades.

"We've been looking for it for 50 years, well, I got it back!" he told the audience. "And here to make its first stage appearance in 50 years... is my original bass! I haven't played it in 50 years."

Soon after, Macca welcomed Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood onto the stage to join him for a rendition of iconic Beatles single Get Back.

After his first encore, Macca then invited his ex-bandmate and former Beatles drummer to the stage, telling the crowds: "So, we have another surprise for you. Bringing to the stage, the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr!"

The legendary duo went on to perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) before going going straight into an electrifying version of Helter Skelter.

Starr addressed the crowds after the special performance. "I've had a great night and love you all, especially this man," he said, gesturing toward McCartney.

The onstage performance provided the climax for over two hours of music, which saw Macca play a stunning 36-song set, made up of Beatles classics, Wings hits and his own solo tracks.

See his epic setlist below.

Paul McCartney at The O2, London on 19th December:

  • A Hard Day's Night (The Beatles song)
  • Junior's Farm (Wings song)
  • Letting Go (Wings song)
  • Drive My Car (The Beatles song)
  • Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles song)
  • Come On to Me
  • Let Me Roll It (Wings song) (with "Foxy Lady" by The Jimi Hendrix Experience coda)
  • Getting Better(The Beatles song)
  • Let 'Em In (Wings song)
  • My Valentine
  • Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings song)
  • Maybe I'm Amazed
  • I've Just Seen a Face (The Beatles song)
  • In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen song)
  • Love Me Do (The Beatles song)
  • Dance Tonight
  • Blackbird (The Beatles song)
  • Here Today
  • Now and Then(The Beatles song)
  • Lady Madonna (The Beatles song)
  • Jet (Wings song)
  • Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles song)
  • Something(The Beatles song)
  • Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles song)
  • Band on the Run (Wings song)
  • Wonderful Christmastime
  • Get Back (The Beatles song) - with Ronnie Wood (First performance with Paul’s original bass in over 50 years)
  • Let It Be (The Beatles song)
  • Live and Let Die (Wings song)
  • Hey Jude (The Beatles song)

Encore:

  • I've Got a Feeling(The Beatles song)
  • Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)(The Beatles song - with Ringo Starr)
  • Helter Skelter (The Beatles song - with Ringo Starr)
  • Golden Slumbers(The Beatles song)
  • Carry That Weight (The Beatles song)
  • The End

