Paul Mescal to play Paul McCartney in Beatles biopic, says Ridley Scott

Paul Mescal and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney in 1963. Picture: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images, Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to the famed director, the Irish star will be busy shooting the Beatles biopic next year.

Paul Mescal is set to star in the new Beatles biopic, according to Ridley Scott.

Earlier this year it was announced that Sam Mendes would be at the helm of a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films.

It was later rumoured that Paul Mescal was set to play Paul McCartney, with Harris Dickinson reportedly set to play John Lennon, Charlie Rowe rumoured to play George Harrison and Barry Keoghan portraying Ringo Starr.

Now, director Sir Ridley Scott has appeared to confirm Mescal will indeed take on the role of Macca in the upcoming biopics.

Speaking with Christopher Nolan in a special In Conversation event at the Directors Guild Of America on Tuesday (10th December), when asked whether he wanted to work with Mescal again on his upcoming film The Dog Stars, The Gladiator II helmsman said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “Yes,” before adding: “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

Mescal was also himself asked about playing the role last month and while he said the role would be a "dream come true" but kept very tight-lipped about having any involvement in it.

"It would be an incredible story to be attached to," the Normal People star told Entertainment Tonight. "The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true.”

Paul McCartney - Get Back

While Ridley Scott seems to have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to Mescal's role in the Beatles film, fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan appears to have been outed by Ringo Starr himself.

Asked his thoughts on the Saltburn star playing him, the famous drummer told told Entertainment Tonight “Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many".

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Keoghan. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It was previously detailed that the four separate Beatles biopics would consist of four intersecting feature films from each band member’s point-of-view.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute the films worldwide with full theatrical windows in 2027- the dates and details of which will be shared closer to the time.

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

