Is this the most irritating Christmas song ever made?

21 December 2020, 19:14 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 19:17

And it’s by The Beatles. How could they inflict this on us?

Being a Beatles fan in the 1960s must have been incredibly exciting. Imagine each new single and album release: all those great songs, each LP getting more and more surprising…

And one of the best things about being a Beatles fan at the time was the Beatles Fan Club. Every Christmas, paid-up members of the official club were sent a unique “flexidisc” record featuring the Fab Four giving their fans seasonal wishes.

As the Beatles’ music became more elaborate, so did the fan club records. Instead of John, Paul, George and Ringo offering all the best for the New Year, 1967’s offering was titled Christmas Time Is Here Again and featured a series of surreal sketches and songs.

The Beatles dressed for their 1964 Christmas show
The Beatles dressed for their 1964 Christmas show. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

And it had a theme song. Oh, yes… it had a theme song.

The mind-bogglingly repetitive track - called Christmas Time Is Here Again, naturally - only appeared sporadically during the finished production, but here’s the full, unedited version for your festive enjoyment. We think.

See how long you last.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present

Chris Moyles isn't impressed with his Secret Santa gift

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news and charity single to Chris Moyles
Jim Carrey as The Grinch

The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

News

Chris Moyles Show play the reverse word game singing special

The reverse game singing special had us in stitches

The Beatles Songs

The Beatles Latest

See more The Beatles Latest

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney: It's "stupid" when people say face masks infringe on civil liberties
Great Music Documentaries

The best music documentaries

Features

Paul McCartney Performs At The O2 Arena in 2018

Paul McCartney isn't sure Glastonbury can take place in 2021

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney wants coronavirus vaccine: "I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed"
John Lennon & Yoko Ono In Hyde Park

Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr pay tribute to John Lennon on 40th anniversary of his death