The 1975 announce 2020 UK & Irish tour dates

Matty Healy and co will hit the road to support the release of their new album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is released on 21 February.

The 1975 have announced tour dates for 2020.

The People rockers will play gigs across the UK and Ireland, which include a show at London's O2 on 21 February and a homecoming date at the Manchester Arena on 28 February.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 September at 9am from The1975.com.

The 1975 announce 2020 UK and Irish dates. Picture: Press

The 1975 - 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates

15 February Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 February Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 February Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 February Bournemouth, International Centre

21 February London, The O2

23 February Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

25 February Birmingham, Arena

26 February Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28 February Manchester, Arena

29 February Aberdeen, P&J Arena

1 March Glasgow, SSE Hydro

3 March Dublin, 3Arena

READ MORE - Matty Healy: The 1975 could have been a punk band

Matty Healy and co will be supporting their fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form, which is set for release on 21 February next year.

The album follows on from their 2013 self-titled debut, 2016's I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, and 2018'a A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

The album can be pre-ordered from the band's official website.

READ MORE: Matty Healy says Arctic Monkeys were the band of the 00s, The 1975 are of this decade

Watch Matty Healy discuss his struggle with addiction on Radio X: