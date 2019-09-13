The 1975 announce 2020 UK & Irish tour dates
13 September 2019, 10:47
Matty Healy and co will hit the road to support the release of their new album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is released on 21 February.
The 1975 have announced tour dates for 2020.
The People rockers will play gigs across the UK and Ireland, which include a show at London's O2 on 21 February and a homecoming date at the Manchester Arena on 28 February.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 September at 9am from The1975.com.
The 1975 - 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates
15 February Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16 February Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17 February Leeds, First Direct Arena
19 February Bournemouth, International Centre
21 February London, The O2
23 February Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
25 February Birmingham, Arena
26 February Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
28 February Manchester, Arena
29 February Aberdeen, P&J Arena
1 March Glasgow, SSE Hydro
3 March Dublin, 3Arena
Matty Healy and co will be supporting their fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form, which is set for release on 21 February next year.
The album follows on from their 2013 self-titled debut, 2016's I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, and 2018'a A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.
The album can be pre-ordered from the band's official website.
