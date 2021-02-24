Jon Culshaw's impressions are always spot on

The famous impressionist appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and treated us to some of his most-loved personalities.

Jon Culshaw appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and had a chin wag with Chris and and the team about the new play he features in, Barnes' People.

But of course, we couldn't let the star come on the show without getting him to treat us to some of his most famous impressions.

Watch our video to see spot on send-ups of the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Michael Gove, Ricky Gervais and more.

Online play Narnes' People - which includes four monologues by Peter Barnes performed by Jon Culshaw, Matthew Kelly, Jemma Redgrave and Adrian Scarborough - will be streamed from 18 February - 31 July.

